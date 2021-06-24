Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pulse's Round 11 ANZ Premiership Clash Against Tactix In Porirua Postponed

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 5:42 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

23 June, 2021

Sunday’s ANZ Premiership match between Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and The Good Oil Tactix in Porirua has been postponed due to the raised COVID-19 Alert Level in Wellington.

Following the region’s exposure to a traveller from Sydney who has tested positive for COVID-19, the government has enforced an Alert Level 2 status until 11.59pm on Sunday night.

The Round 11 clash, which was planned to be played at Te Rauparaha Arena at 4.15pm, has been postponed and will be rescheduled to Tuesday 29 June at 7.15pm, subject to any further updates from the government regarding alert levels.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was a disappointing situation for all involved, but experience has shown the importance of taking a cautious approach.

“The decision to postpone the match is in the best interest of public health, including our athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and volunteers.”

The ANZ Premiership will continue to monitor the situation and as any further information comes to hand and continue to work closely with teams, partners and officials.

Round 11’s other matches between the Robinhood Stars and Northern Mystics in Auckland on Sunday and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic in Invercargill on Monday, are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The National Netball League match between Central Manawa and Mainland due to be played as a curtain raiser game on Sunday has been cancelled with the match declared a draw and teams allocated two points each.

Ticketek will be in contact with all ticket purchasers to Sunday's rescheduled Pulse match.

All tickets for the match scheduled to be played Sunday 27 June will be valid for the rescheduled match on Tuesday.

However, if purchasers cannot make the rescheduled game on Tuesday 29 June they can contact Ticketek to arrange a refund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 