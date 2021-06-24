Pulse's Round 11 ANZ Premiership Clash Against Tactix In Porirua Postponed

23 June, 2021

Sunday’s ANZ Premiership match between Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and The Good Oil Tactix in Porirua has been postponed due to the raised COVID-19 Alert Level in Wellington.

Following the region’s exposure to a traveller from Sydney who has tested positive for COVID-19, the government has enforced an Alert Level 2 status until 11.59pm on Sunday night.

The Round 11 clash, which was planned to be played at Te Rauparaha Arena at 4.15pm, has been postponed and will be rescheduled to Tuesday 29 June at 7.15pm, subject to any further updates from the government regarding alert levels.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was a disappointing situation for all involved, but experience has shown the importance of taking a cautious approach.

“The decision to postpone the match is in the best interest of public health, including our athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and volunteers.”

The ANZ Premiership will continue to monitor the situation and as any further information comes to hand and continue to work closely with teams, partners and officials.

Round 11’s other matches between the Robinhood Stars and Northern Mystics in Auckland on Sunday and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic in Invercargill on Monday, are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The National Netball League match between Central Manawa and Mainland due to be played as a curtain raiser game on Sunday has been cancelled with the match declared a draw and teams allocated two points each.

Ticketek will be in contact with all ticket purchasers to Sunday's rescheduled Pulse match.

All tickets for the match scheduled to be played Sunday 27 June will be valid for the rescheduled match on Tuesday.

However, if purchasers cannot make the rescheduled game on Tuesday 29 June they can contact Ticketek to arrange a refund.

