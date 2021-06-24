Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sky Partners With Discovery Nz To Serve Wimbledon

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 9:01 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

It’s tennis for everyone as Sky partners with Discovery NZ and Three to deliver Wimbledon, one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments

Sky and Discovery, the global leader in real-life entertainment, are about to serve some fantastic tennis to Kiwis with world-class action from Wimbledon, one of the four great Grand Slams, being offered on Three and ThreeNow, with extended tournament coverage live on Sky Sport, Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

While Sky Sport customers will enjoy multi-channel coverage of the tournament, over on Three sports fans will be treated to live daily action from the All England Club starting at 10pm across Week One followed by a selection of live quarter and semi-finals and delayed coverage of the men’s and women’s finals.

Sky Sport customers can also enjoy the Wimbledon World Feed live and in full on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and SkyGo.

Jonny Errington, Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer says: “We connect New Zealanders with the sport and entertainment they love in ways that work for them, right across the country and we’re delighted to join with Three as our official free-to-air partner for Wimbledon 2021, proudly brought to fans by Sky Sport.”

“The only Grand Slam tournament played on grass, Wimbledon has always been something special. It’s the oldest tennis tournament in the world and boasts a unique blend of tennis and tradition. The atmosphere is magical as the best in the world step onto the pristine courts dressed exclusively in their whites. You can count on epic battles, unmissable moments and celebrities sipping Pimms. It’s simply electric to watch.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to be able to share the excitement with a wider audience in partnership with Discovery NZ and Three. It’s another way we can inspire the next generation to pick up a racquet and emulate the legends.”

Glen Kyne, General Manager New Zealand, Discovery ANZ says: “Once again, we are excited to expand our evolving partnership with Sky and bring Wimbledon to free-to-air and our Three audience. It is such a prestigious event with tremendous appeal to Kiwi sports fans.”

“There has been a bit of late night sport recently with fans staying up until the small hours, and that looks set to continue with one of the marquee events of the sporting calendar in 2021.”

Wimbledon commences Monday 28 June with coverage available from 10pm across Sky Sport 3, 8 and 9 and streaming on Sky Go and Sky Sport Now. See sky.co.nz for details.

