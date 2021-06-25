Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rafiki Soars To New Heights As The Lion King Opens In Auckland

Friday, 25 June 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

THE LION KING’S iconic character Rafiki soars to new heights, taking to the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower, in a new video released to celebrate the show opening in Aotearoa. Shot from 220 metres in the air, this daring and breath-taking footage shows Rafiki letting out her iconic call, against the spectacular backdrop of the Auckland Harbour, CBD and outer Hauraki Gulf Islands.

The unparalleled theatre experience of THE LION KING has opened at Spark Arena for a strictly limited season. Audiences are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their seats, with more than 110,000 tickets already sold.

Auckland Unlimited Head of Major and Business Events, Richard Clarke, said the iconic footage will enhance Auckland’s profile: “Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is a truly world-class destination and to have the city showcased with one of the most recognisable characters from an international quality production atop this special New Zealand landmark is really amazing. Our region is the place to be in the coming weeks and months, and we encourage visitors to join us and experience this international event that is currently not available anywhere else.”

Producer for the International Tour, Michael Cassel commented: “The cast and crew of The Lion King are honoured by the warm welcome Auckland has shown them. We are excited to be here and performing in front of Kiwi audiences.”

On behalf of the local presenter, Spark Arena, Michael Coppel said: “There is an incredible energy in the city and around the arena for The Lion King and we are excited to welcome audiences to the show from around the country.”

Due to overwhelming demand, THE LION KING International Tour has added an additional matinee performance to its strictly limited Auckland season during school holidays. The production holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand.

Tickets for all sessions, including the recently announced Wednesday 14th July matinee performance, are on sale now at Ticketmaster

THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre. Having played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced

THE LION KING, making it the most successful musical in theatrical history. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has created a spectacular show for Kiwi audiences who will be treated to extraordinary performances by a talented and diverse international company, comprising 16 nationalities.

For further information about THE LION KING and to purchase tickets visit: lionkinginternational.com/auckland

THE LION KING is proudly supported by its event partner - Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council.

“There is simply nothing else like it” The New York Times
“A perfect marriage of entertainment and art” New York Daily News

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 