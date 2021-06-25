Rafiki Soars To New Heights As The Lion King Opens In Auckland

THE LION KING’S iconic character Rafiki soars to new heights, taking to the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower, in a new video released to celebrate the show opening in Aotearoa. Shot from 220 metres in the air, this daring and breath-taking footage shows Rafiki letting out her iconic call, against the spectacular backdrop of the Auckland Harbour, CBD and outer Hauraki Gulf Islands.

The unparalleled theatre experience of THE LION KING has opened at Spark Arena for a strictly limited season. Audiences are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their seats, with more than 110,000 tickets already sold.

Auckland Unlimited Head of Major and Business Events, Richard Clarke, said the iconic footage will enhance Auckland’s profile: “Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is a truly world-class destination and to have the city showcased with one of the most recognisable characters from an international quality production atop this special New Zealand landmark is really amazing. Our region is the place to be in the coming weeks and months, and we encourage visitors to join us and experience this international event that is currently not available anywhere else.”

Producer for the International Tour, Michael Cassel commented: “The cast and crew of The Lion King are honoured by the warm welcome Auckland has shown them. We are excited to be here and performing in front of Kiwi audiences.”

On behalf of the local presenter, Spark Arena, Michael Coppel said: “There is an incredible energy in the city and around the arena for The Lion King and we are excited to welcome audiences to the show from around the country.”

Due to overwhelming demand, THE LION KING International Tour has added an additional matinee performance to its strictly limited Auckland season during school holidays. The production holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand.

Tickets for all sessions, including the recently announced Wednesday 14th July matinee performance, are on sale now at Ticketmaster

THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre. Having played in over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced

THE LION KING, making it the most successful musical in theatrical history. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has created a spectacular show for Kiwi audiences who will be treated to extraordinary performances by a talented and diverse international company, comprising 16 nationalities.

For further information about THE LION KING and to purchase tickets visit: lionkinginternational.com/auckland

THE LION KING is proudly supported by its event partner - Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council.

“There is simply nothing else like it” The New York Times

“A perfect marriage of entertainment and art” New York Daily News

