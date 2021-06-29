Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Salmonella Dub Announce Aotearoa Spring Tour 2021 - Six Dates Nationwide

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

SALMONELLA DUB ANNOUNCE AOTEAROA

‘RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI’ SPRING TOUR 2021

SIX DATES NATIONWIDE FEATURING

TIKI TAANE * LAUGHTON KORA * WHIRIMAKO BLACK * + GUESTS

Aotearoa’s Dub & Bass heavy-weights, the space-weaving SALMONELLA DUB, are heading out on the road with a run of spring shows nationwide, across September, October, November and December this year.

The multiple platinum-selling and award-winning D&B pioneers are performing six dates taking in Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Christchurch, Oakura, Whakatane and Napier, delivering what promises to be a phenomenal two-hour multimedia dance floor set of the Dub’s classics, alongside a bag of new tunes from their forthcoming album RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI.

Joining the band on stage for this auspicious spring tour are old time members Conan Wilcox and Tiki Taane, plus special guests Whirimako Black and Laughton Kora. As featured artists on the new album, Tiki, Whirimako, and Laughton will bring a dynamic vocal power-house to the bands huge multi genre live show. And in a nod to the early days, Tiki will also feature on the desk as dub meister for a bracket of new album tunes as he did when he first joined the band back in 1996.

The band have had a busy and highly prolific time this last year recording and revealing new music right throughout summer. For NZ Music Month, the band revealed a new digital single for each week of May off Return to our Kōwhai, complemented by a brand new six track 12” EP SOUL LOVE TRIPPA, dropped in June.

Now, following on from their hugely popular Hagley Park performance at Electric Avenue in Otautahi earlier this year, the band decided the time was right to gather their favourite fellow musicians together, book some good venues and hit the road to celebrate the release of Return to our Kōwhai with their fans.

From their very first live appearance in 1993, to these forthcoming Aotearoa Spring Tour shows, passion, creativity, energy, driving bass beats and pure joy are the signature hallmarks of Salmonella Dub live. Don’t miss out on what promises to be yet another truly outstanding and immersive live concert experience from one of New Zealand’s most successful and beloved bands.

Check www.salmonelladub.com for full noise show details, new album tunes and prize draws.

SALMONELLA DUB - ‘RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI’ - SPRING TOUR 2021

Dates and Support Acts

SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER – POWERSTATION – AUCKLAND: Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

FRIDAY 22 OCTOBER – BAYPARK ARENA – TAURANGA: Sunshine Sound System

SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER – ENERGY CENTRE – ROTORUA: Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER – TOWN HALL – CHRISTCHURCH: Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER – BUTLERS REEF – OAKURA: Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER – BLACK BARN – NAPIER: Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

TICKETS ON-SALE FROM THURSDAY 1 JULY FROM: salmonelladub.com/dubstopstore

*all tickets come with a free download of two new singles from Salmonella Dub’s forthcoming album RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI

© Scoop Media

