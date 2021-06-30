Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Queensland Rapper LISI Announces NZ November Tour Dates

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW – THURSDAY 1 JULY AT 2:00PM

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM: www.moshtix.co.nz

Hot off the heels of Chillinit’s 2021 Australian tour, Goodna based rapper and hip-hop force LISI will be hitting the road with his ‘DREAMS TOUR’ this November! The tour will also feature fellow Goodna four-piece collective TH4 W3ST.

LISI will perform four North Island dates, starting at The Royal Hotel in Palmerston North on November 5, Wellington’s San Fran on November 12, and conclude at Auckland’s The Studio on November 13.

In a scene dominated by bravado and chest-puffery, Lisi offers a refreshingly relatable and grounded approach to rap.

Since bursting onto the scene with his Gold-accredited single ‘Say Less’ in 2019, Lisi has become one of the most omnipresent local forces in hip-hop, accumulating over 30 million streams and 10 million Youtube views in the opening chapter of his career.

With a focus on intricate storytelling and personal lyricism, Lisi’s music delves into everyday life in the 4300 and the real issues faced by his people, evidenced by his widely praised Average Man EP in 2020.

Offering a contemporary take on classic hip-hop sonics, Lisi’s considered sound has earned him an intergenerational and international fanbase.

Now that live music is opening up between Australia and New Zealand, and with a fast-swelling army of supporters, Lisi can’t wait to bring his energetic live show to New Zealand stages this November.

With over five million streams and 3 million video views, supporting Lisi on tour is four-piece group, Goodna collective Th4 W3ST.

Consisting of Wrecka, Vikz, JR and Snoopy, Th4 W3ST tunes ‘Good Dayz’, ‘Ride With Me’, ‘Problems’, and ‘Hustle’ have become local anthems, helping put Goodna and Ipswich well and truly on the Australian hip-hop map.

Th4 W3st all share a Samoan cultural background with strong musical influences from the greats like Biggie and Tupac, whom they grew up listening to. Th4 W3st are making music with a message – to show hope, good intentions, and a way forward for their community, with the goal of inspiring and nurturing others.

Don’t miss LISI on tour this November featuring Th4 W3st!

LISI

DREAMS TOUR NEW ZEALAND 2021

Featuring TH4 W3ST

FRIDAY 5 NOV – ROYAL HOTEL – PALMERSTON NORTH

SATURDAY 6 NOV – SAN FRAN – WELLINGTON

FRIDAY 12 NOV – FACTORY – HAMILTON

SATURDAY 13 NOV – THE STUDIO – AUCKLAND

TICKETS ON SALE – THURSDAY 1 JULY AT 2:00PM FROM www.moshtix.co.nz

