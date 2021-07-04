Fighting Rookies Part V Rescheduled For September 11 With Three WKN Titles At Stake

The long-awaited Fighting Rookies Part V has been rescheduled for September 11. The event will take place at Volkspark Halle (Saale), Germany featuring three WKN championship bouts.

The previous dates in March and November 2020 have been cancelled due to pandemic.

The promoter of the event is Ingo Baberski of Fight Academy Merseburg.

The fight card will be announced in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

