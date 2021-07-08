Royal New Zealand Ballet Leaps Into Living Rooms Again With Hugely Popular 2020 Production Of The Sleeping Beauty

Enjoy the RNZB’s magical The Sleeping Beauty from the comfort of your own home - streaming 9.00am Friday, 16 July 2021 to 11.59pm Thursday, 22 July (NZST)

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s (RNZB) stunning 2020 production of the quintessential classical ballet The Sleeping Beauty travelled to eight centres at the end of 2020 and was enjoyed live onstage by over 32,000 New Zealanders.

For one week from Friday 16 July NZST, people all over the world – including those who are blind or low vision – will have the chance to experience the magic and beauty of The Sleeping Beauty, the grandest of fairy tales. Luxuriating in Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous orchestral score, The Sleeping Beauty spills over with fairies, handsome princes, the malevolent Carabosse and, at its heart, the enchanting princess Aurora.

The Sleeping Beauty was created by a powerhouse creative ensemble, led by RNZB Artistic Director Patricia Barker with New Zealand costume designer Donna Jefferis, scenic designer Howard C. Jones (Giselle, 2012), Dramaturg Michael Auer (The Nutcracker), and Lighting Designer Randall Chiarelli (Black Swan, White Swan, 2019).

Barker says, “We considered our production of this beautiful, enchanting story from all angles – from the original ballet, to the Disney story, and even as a Netflix-style compelling drama with storytelling and characters at its heart. The result is a bold new production with all the brilliance, grandeur and beauty of the beloved classical ballet.”

The special broadcast is available to view from 9am Friday, 16th July until 11.59pm Thursday, 22nd July via Tikstream.

RNZB are also offering an Audio Described version for vision impaired patrons, here.

Audiences purchase their access here (minimum NZ$15). Tikstream will then send a unique access code and a link via email (the access code can only be used on one device). This code is live between 9am 16 July and 11.59pm 22 July NZST. There is an option to cast the broadcast to TV, if the device allows.

© Scoop Media

