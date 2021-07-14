Les Misérables Announced For Wellington

Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide and for the first in Wellington city in over 20 years, we’re celebrating Bastille Day by announcing the acclaimed musical phenomenon

Les Misérables is on its way in 2022

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery, this breathtaking production of Les Misérables will be staged at the newly restored St James Theatre in August 2022.

Produced by the same team that brought Wellington the critically acclaimed season of Jersey Boys, in association with the recently formed Capital Theatre Trust, tickets start at just $40 and go on sale to the general public next Monday, 19 July. Presales via Ticketmaster and the promoter begin today.

With a strictly limited season from 19 August – 4 September, Les Misérables will be the first major theatrical production to go on sale for the St James which is due to open early New Year after a $37 million renovation of the spectacular 1912 Edwardian purpose-built theatre.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Do You Hear the People Sing and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Director Grant Meese, who also directed Jersey Boys, says he is thrilled to be bring the theatrical masterpiece to Wellington and grateful for the support the project has received from Wellington Venues and Wellington City Council.

“Wellington loved our production of Jersey Boys and we know they’ll love Les Mis. It will also be a great privilege to be one of the first productions at the iconic St James after its beautiful restoration.”

Capital Theatre Trust chairperson, Sandy Brewer, says the reaction the trust has received from Wellingtonians since the launch of Capital Theatre Trust in June has been overwhelming and demonstrates the desire across the community, city, and region for the opportunities these shows bring.

“The audiences, performers, technicians, musicians and lovers of musical theatre across the region deserve the opportunity to see and participate in these large-scale productions and we are thrilled to realize these desires.

“There is no better way to celebrate the opening of the St James after its refurbishment than to present Les Miserables, one of the all-time top musical theatre shows in the world.

“Les Miserables will be an immersive and extravagant experience, and an unforgettable celebration of the triumph of the human spirit. Its uplifting message of hope, its grand epic tale and glorious music make it the perfect escape from the challenges that we continue to face globally.”

Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe.

Les Misérables originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985, and moved to its current home at the Queen’s Theatre on April 3, 2004, where it continues to play to packed houses and is the only version of the original production left in the world.

The original Broadway production of Les Misérables opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990, running for 6,680 performances. The original U.S. National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed Les Misérables back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The 2015 film adaptation of Les Misérables introduced the musical to a new generation of audiences who will now be able to see the stage production, live, in Wellington.

