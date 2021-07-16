Amazon Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Modern Love Season 2

The anthology series has an all-star cast, including Anna Paquin, Kit Harrington, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Sophie Okondedo, Tobias Menzies and more.

The Amazon Original Series Premieres August 13 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide

The Amazon Original Series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressively star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name.

The series features performances by Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Sophie Okonedo (Ratched, Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Emmy Award nominee Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Academy Award winner Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Golden Globe Award winner Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Modern Love Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

SEASON 2 EPISODES:

On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down

A woman’s only remaining connection to her late husband is her vintage car but now, 30-years later, she’s confronted with the difficult choice of selling it – and saying goodbye to her old love forever. Minnie Driver & Tom Burke star.

The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy

A woman with delayed sleep phase syndrome meets the love of her life. The catch is: he’s awake while the sun is shining and she is not. Zoë Chao & Gbenga Akinnagbe star.

Strangers on a Train

Two strangers meet on a train from Galway to Dublin in March 2020 and decide to go old school: no numbers exchanged, only a promise that they will meet up on the train two weeks later. And then a worldwide pandemic shuts down all of Ireland. Lucy Boynton & Kit Harington star.

A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One

The new girl in school falls in love with her best friend and is convinced that they're meant for each other... even though she can’t seem to ever get out of the 'friend zone.' Dominique Fishback & Isaac Powell star.

Am I …? Maybe this Quiz Will Tell Me

A middle-school girl questions her sexuality when she finds herself having feelings for another girl. She turns to social media quizzes for answers. Grace Edwards & Lulu Wilson star.

In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses

After a chance meeting in a therapist’s office, a former marine and a housewife develop an unlikely connection when they discover their respective spouses are having an affair with each other. Anna Paquin & Garrett Hedlund star.

How Do You Remember Me?

For two young men, running into each other reminds them of their first and only date together. But do they remember that night the same way? Marquis Rodriguez & Zane Pais star.

Second Embrace, With Hearts and Eyes Open

Two parents, after being divorced for several years, begin a casual fling and reignite their old flame, only for one of them to receive a life-changing medical diagnosis. Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies star.

John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer. Additionally, John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells directed is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the New York Times column. Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer and Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, who serves as co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

