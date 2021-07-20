Carguments: Kiwis Reveal Reasons For Road Trip Rows

Families heading off on a road trip these school holidays might want to take some ear plugs.

New research reveals it takes just 31 minutes into a car journey for arguments to start. *

The most common reasons arguments break out in the car are incorrect directions (40%), followed by missing a turn (29%) and wanting to stop for food (26%).

Other reasons include squabbles over the type of music being played (22%) and needing a bathroom break (18%).

The research, conducted by Budget New Zealand, investigated a wide range of travel trends, and found well over half (69%) of Kiwi’s with children under 18 argue at least once every time they take a car journey with their family.

And more than four in ten (43%) parents that have taken their children on a road trip say they have stopped the car and threatened not to drive any further after an argument.

“Our research shows the car can be a high-pressured place. But with the right planning, a road trip can be an unforgettable way to spend a holiday together,” Lee Marshall, General Manager at Budget New Zealand says. “We want everyone to enjoy their upcoming road trips, stress-free, so they can keep their attention focused on the road and get to the good stuff safely.”

So, whether you’re exploring the rugged coastline of the Catlins, or heading to the ski slopes these school holidays, here are a few simple steps designed to ensure you avoid some of the most common car arguments.

Pre-plan your route

29% of arguments stem from the driver taking a wrong turn, so consider mapping out your next journey before you go. Budget offers the option to add Garmin DriveSmart, the navigator that features a collection of smart features in addition to helpful driver alerts and easy-to-follow directions to rentals for added convenience. Another good tip is to download your map directions ahead of time so you’re not reliant on data if your reception cuts out.

Have multiple playlists ready to go

Choosing a podcast to listen to is another way to avoid the great music debate. But if all else fails give the kids headphones to listen to music, keeping them entertained and quiet while avoiding the 18% chance of an argument breaking out due to overly talkative passengers.

Pack snacks and plan toilet stops

Stopping for a breather or a bite to eat gives everyone a chance to stretch their legs and get some fresh air. It’s also the perfect excuse to use the bathroom, minimising the chance of you being in the 18% of families who fight over needing to stop for a bathroom break.

© Scoop Media

