Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Carguments: Kiwis Reveal Reasons For Road Trip Rows

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Budget NZ

Families heading off on a road trip these school holidays might want to take some ear plugs.

New research reveals it takes just 31 minutes into a car journey for arguments to start. *

The most common reasons arguments break out in the car are incorrect directions (40%), followed by missing a turn (29%) and wanting to stop for food (26%).

Other reasons include squabbles over the type of music being played (22%) and needing a bathroom break (18%).

The research, conducted by Budget New Zealand, investigated a wide range of travel trends, and found well over half (69%) of Kiwi’s with children under 18 argue at least once every time they take a car journey with their family.

And more than four in ten (43%) parents that have taken their children on a road trip say they have stopped the car and threatened not to drive any further after an argument.

Our research shows the car can be a high-pressured place. But with the right planning, a road trip can be an unforgettable way to spend a holiday together,” Lee Marshall, General Manager at Budget New Zealand says. “We want everyone to enjoy their upcoming road trips, stress-free, so they can keep their attention focused on the road and get to the good stuff safely.”

So, whether you’re exploring the rugged coastline of the Catlins, or heading to the ski slopes these school holidays, here are a few simple steps designed to ensure you avoid some of the most common car arguments.

Pre-plan your route

29% of arguments stem from the driver taking a wrong turn, so consider mapping out your next journey before you go. Budget offers the option to add Garmin DriveSmart, the navigator that features a collection of smart features in addition to helpful driver alerts and easy-to-follow directions to rentals for added convenience. Another good tip is to download your map directions ahead of time so you’re not reliant on data if your reception cuts out.

Have multiple playlists ready to go

Choosing a podcast to listen to is another way to avoid the great music debate. But if all else fails give the kids headphones to listen to music, keeping them entertained and quiet while avoiding the 18% chance of an argument breaking out due to overly talkative passengers.

Pack snacks and plan toilet stops

Stopping for a breather or a bite to eat gives everyone a chance to stretch their legs and get some fresh air. It’s also the perfect excuse to use the bathroom, minimising the chance of you being in the 18% of families who fight over needing to stop for a bathroom break.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Budget NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 