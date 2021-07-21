Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

LEGO® MASTERS NZ Commissioned For TVNZ 2

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: TVNZ

More than 2.5 million bricks are making their way to Aotearoa for LEGO® MASTERS NZ, the international television sensation coming to TVNZ in 2022.

Applications for the programme are now open, as we search for the country’s most innovative LEGO® builders for this one-of-a-kind competition.

Colourful and playful, the LEGO® MASTERS format has been a hit all around the globe. Teams of two will be put through their paces in a series of challenges designed to put their LEGO building skills and imaginations to the test. With design, creativity, construction techniques, as well as storytelling prowess all under the watchful eye of Brickmaster and series’ judge, Robin Sather.

Canadian born Robin Sather was the first ever LEGO Certified Professional (LCP) – a program he helped create, of which there are only 21 professionals in the world. Robin’s passion for the LEGO brick started when he was a young boy, and it’s never stopped having built incredible designs such as an Egyptian sphinx, a giant globe, and detailed castles during his career.

Sather will be on-hand to watch over the teams as they complete their builds each week, as he hopes to find New Zealand’s best brick builders: “I know that there are a lot of amazing LEGO fans in New Zealand, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase your amazing Kiwi LEGO builders! We're going have a lot of fun together!"

The series will deliver entertainment, humour, and some drama, with the contestants showcasing their passion for building. TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater said: “The LEGO® MASTERS franchise has been incredibly popular globally and we’re thrilled to bring audiences our very own local version, with Brickmaster, Robin, at the helm as judge.

“LEGO has been an integral part of Kiwis’ homes for generations, inspiring creativity and family fun. That ethos fits perfectly with TVNZ 2 and we’re looking forward to seeing the amazing talent and LEGO creations to be built brick-by-brick here in Aotearoa in 2022.”

Screentime New Zealand, producers of Eat Well for Less NZ and Popstars, will be partnering with TVNZ to create this new series. Philly de Lacey, CEO Screentime New Zealand said: “We’re so excited for LEGO® MASTERS fans in NZ to finally have the opportunity to compete in this incredible series – we can’t wait to see what amazing designs Kiwis will bring to the LEGO table.”

Applications are open now for everyone 16 years and over at tvnz.co.nz/LEGOMASTERS (Terms and Conditions apply).

LEGO® MASTERS NZ will play on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand in 2022.

Banijay serves as the exclusive format and finished tape distributor globally for the format, which was created by Tuesday’s Child Television and The LEGO® Group.

Assets can be found HERE.

© Scoop Media

Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
