Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The 150-year-old Auckland Icon You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: NZ Maritime Museum

This weekend, New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa is celebrating the birthday of Waitematā Harbour icon, Bean Rock Lighthouse. The museum’s heritage scow, Ted Ashby, will make a special trip out to the lighthouse to mark the occasion – an event which is open to the public.

“Many Aucklanders have never heard of Bean Rock, but it’s visible from almost any vantage point along the Waitematā Harbour,” says museum Director, Vincent Lipanovich.

“It’s a fascinating landmark and maintains its original purpose of keeping vessels safe as they travel in and out of the harbour.”

Bean Rock Lighthouse was first lit on July 24, 1871. Today, it still sits in its original position at the end of a reef in the Waitematā Harbour, atop Te Toka-o-Kapetaua (Kapetaua’s rock). The cream-coloured lighthouse is visible from almost any beach or outlook surrounding Waitematā Harbour, with Mission Bay and Devonport offering the best views.

In 1985, the lighthouse cottage, with its four tiny rooms and narrow hexagonal veranda, was removed for restoration work. The base’s rotted kauri legs were replaced by Australian hardwood, jarrah, and sunk in new concrete foundations. The cottage was then winched back into place.

For the first 119 years of its life, the lighthouse light was powered by a kerosene lamp, but this was converted to solar power in the 1990s.

The lighthouse’s first keeper was Hugh Brown, who was stationed there for 19 years and mostly lived on Te Toka-o-Kapetaua, while his family lived in Devonport. When he did commute, he’d do so by rowboat.

“Apparently, for exercise when Brown was on the rock, he’d complete circuits of 35 paces around the veranda. It must have been an incredibly lonely existence for the lighthouse keepers,” says Lipanovich.

Bean Rock was the first lighthouse to be de-manned and automated, in 1912. (The last New Zealand lighthouse to be automated, in 1990, was the one on Brothers Island, on the desolate western side of Cook Strait).

Today, it’s the only remaining wave-washed, wooden-cottage lighthouse in the country and is protected by the Historic Places Act.

To learn more about this fascinating Auckland landmark, book a seat on the museum’s commemorative two-hour sailing on Saturday, July 24, where you’ll be treated to a narrated tour of the harbour and a close-up view of Bean Rock Lighthouse. Visit maritimemuseum.co.nz for more information and to book.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Maritime Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 