Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Burling And Tuke See The Silver Lining In Olympic Result

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 6:06 am
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke remember competing at the 2012 London Olympics and noticing how glum many of those who secured silver seemed.

They might have claimed silver themselves at those Games, a feat that saw them famously win New Zealand's 100th Olympic medal, but didn't ever want to be 'those guys' who couldn't celebrate Olympic achievement.

It's why they were proud to collect silver in the 49er at the Tokyo Olympics today. Sure, it wasn't the colour they were after, and they missed out on gold by a ridiculously small margin, but it was a medal nonetheless achieved on the highest stage.

In the process, they picked up New Zealand's first sailing medal at these Games and also joined Barbara Kendall as the only Kiwi sailors to win three Olympics medals.

"It’s a silver medal at the Olympic Games," Tuke said. "We’ve known how special that is throughout our career. We came here with a clear goal of winning a gold one and came oh so close but we will still enjoy it. We’re very proud to represent our country, Aotearoa, and very proud to win another Olympic medal for the country."

They went into the medal race with a four-point lead over crews from Great Britain and Spain, knowing they couldn't afford for one of those teams to finish ahead of them and with another boat sandwiched in between.

They tussled for long periods at the front with both Great Britain and Germany, who started the day in fourth, only to watch the British team of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell nose in front of Germany as they lunged for the line and win the race by two seconds. Burling and Tuke were just behind in third.

"We were really hoping the Germans stayed out in front and sailed away a little bit but that’s yacht racing for you," Burling said. "It’s been a massive battle all week and margins have been pretty tight so we probably expected nothing less in that medal race.

"We fought as hard as we could. It’s mixed emotions with the result. It’s not what we came to do but winning another silver medal for your country is an incredibly special moment."

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox hope to enjoy that feeling tomorrow when they compete in the men's 470 medal race.

They go into that race in fourth, six points behind Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Garcia-Paz, with Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom from Sweden a further four points ahead in second. Australia's Matt Belcher and Will Ryan have sailed impressively all week and have virtually won gold but the battle for the minor medals looks a tantalising one.

"The points are really close so going into the medal race tomorrow it’s all on, which is exciting," Willcox said. "In general, sitting in fourth we don’t have much to lose. We just need to back ourselves and try to execute what we think can win the race."

It was similar to the approach Josh Junior took into the final medal race in history for the Finn class today. He was also fourth leading into the top-10 shootout and needing to claw back eight points to get among the medals.

Things looked promising at the top mark for the final time, when he rounded in third and with Spain's Joan Cardona deep in the field, but he was swamped on the run home by the trailing boats who picked up some fresh breeze and then penalised near the finish.

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster [of a race]," said Junior, who has been struggling with a knee injury throughout the regatta. "I gave it my all to try to get near the front and got pretty close up the second beat but it just didn’t come together for me in the end.

"It’s going to be a little bit disappointing for a while but Andy [Maloney] and I have had an amazing adventure together and to both become world champions and to come here with a shot of a medal is something to be proud of. I’m just a little bit gutted now, though."

Results and standings after day nine of the Olympic sailing regatta in Enoshima:

49er (19 boats)

1st: Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell (GBR) 2 8 4 1 12 2 (16) 3 9 6 7 2 - 58 points
2nd: Peter Burling / Blair Tuke (NZL) (12) 3 7 2 10 1 3 6 2 5 2 11 6 - 58 pts
3rd: Erik Heil / Thomas Ploessel (GER) 3 13 5 (14) 2 3 1 7 11 2 14 5 4 - 70 pts

49erFX (21 boats)

1st: Martine Grael / Kahena Kunze (BRA) (15) 5 1 10 7 6 1 6 10 12 2 10 6 - 76 pts
2nd: Tina Lutz / Susann Beuke 5 6 8 3 (13) 12 11 12 3 7 3 3 10 - 83 pts
3rd: Annemiek Bekkering / Annette Duetz (NED) 13 8 2 1 6 1 12 5 6 5 11 (16) 18 - 88 pts

12h: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 16 (22 UFD) 5 12 4 4 8 3 18 6 20 6 - 102 pts

Finn (19 boats)

1st: Giles Scott (GBR) (9) 9 1 1 1 1 6 1 1 7 8 - 36 pts
2nd: Zsombor Berecz (HUN) 2 2 (9) 4 6 7 3 5 4 4 2 - 39 pts
3rd: Joan Cardona (ESP) 3 3 5 3 2 3 (13) 7 5 8 12 - 51 pts

5th: Josh Junior (NZL) (12) 10 3 7 8 5 1 4 8 1 20 - 67 pts

Men's 470 (19 boats)

1st: Matt Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS) 2 5 1 1 4 3 2 1 2 (8) - 21 pts
2nd: Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE) 1 (15) 8 5 6 11 1 5 3 1 - 41 pts
3rd: Jordi Xammar / Nicolas Garcia-Paz (ESP) 10 1 10 6 (14) 1 3 2 5 7 - 45 pts

4th: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 6 2 7 7 5 7 (13) 8 6 3 - 51 pts

Women's 470 (21 boats)

1st: Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre (GBR) 4 3 (7) 1 3 3 1 3 (9) 3 - 28 pts
2nd: Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz (FRA) 3 2 4 7 1 (12) 6 5 10 4 - 42 pts
3rd: Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Jolanta Ogar (POL) 1 1 2 5 13 1 5 4(15) 15 - 46 pts

Nacra 17 (20 boats)

1st: Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti (ITA) 1 3 1 2 5 1 (8) 3 2 2 1 2 12 - 35 pts
2nd: John Gimson / Anna Burnet (GBR) 7 5 2 1 1 2 5 (10) 1 5 2 4 10 - 45 pts
3rd: Paul Kohlhoff / Alicia Stuhlemmer (GER) 5 1 7 3 3 (11) 3 2 8 3 6 6 16 - 63 pts

12th: Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson (NZL) 11 12 13 11 8 12 15 9 (18) 17 8 14 - 130 pts

Full results

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 