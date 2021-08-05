Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maaori Identity Threads Through Life Of Fashion Designer

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 10:24 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A large-scale exhibition exploring contemporary fashion through the life and work of Maaori designer Jeanine Clarkin (Ngaati Hako, Ngaati Paaoa, Ngaati Ranginui, Ngaati Raukawa) opens this Saturday at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato.

Te Aho Tapu Hou: The new sacred thread showcases many of Clarkin’s distinctive garments, representative of her earlier influences, major events, and current fashion collections.

Realising her childhood dream to be a fashion designer, her creativity over the decades has resulted in Clarkin’s international status within the indigenous fashion community. From founding her first street wear label in 1994 to dressing celebrities (such as Keisha Castle-Hughes and Cliff Curtis) for the red carpet, Clarkin’s Maaori identity has been a common thread, establishing her as a fashion activist.

Waikato Museum curator Maree Mills said the exhibition showcases the inspiring story of a shy young woman empowered by embracing her Maaori identity through fashion design.

“This exhibition reminds us how important it is to contribute to community, and what creative drive and conviction can achieve.

“Clarkin’s extended network of artists, performers and collaborators inhabit her garments and help bring to life the inspiring journey of a designer committed to celebrating her Maaori identity.”

Clarkin’s ‘pride infused fashion’ continues to be experienced on the catwalks of fashion week, seen on the racks at exclusive stores, and worn on the street by younger generations.

Te Aho Tapu Hou: The new sacred thread runs until 31 October, daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free. The exhibition will be open to the public following a whakatau on Saturday 7 August.

There will be an artist’s floor talk about this exhibition at 1pm Sunday 8 August at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato. Everyone is welcome.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 