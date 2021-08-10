Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2021/22 Silver Ferns And Silver Ferns Development Squads Announced

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Silver Ferns selectors have an eye on the future, naming a 17-strong Silver Ferns Squad and a further nine athletes in the Silver Ferns Development Squad with plans to build depth ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Stand out performances in the ANZ Premiership have earned a call-up for Mystics shooter Grace Nweke, Steel goal attack Tiana Metuarau, Steel midcourter Kate Heffernan and Stars shooter Jamie Hume, while Mystics midcourter Peta Toeava has been recalled into the black dress.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said in naming both squads, her objective was to build depth leading into the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Netball World Cup-winning coach said she would be working closely with both squads with a goal of providing opportunities to as many players as possible.

“We want to be clear that opportunities exist for all players irrelevant of what squad they are selected in. The squad selections are a foot in the door and I know that competition at our camps will be fierce,” she said.

“As long as they are physically capable and court ready, we really want to open the door for a number of these athletes and see who will put their hand up and grab this opportunity.”

“The Silver Ferns Development Squad is massively important to the depth of our programme and as selectors we have seen the talent and identified the work and areas they still need to develop in their game.

“But the key for us is giving those players as much exposure as possible and building our depth.”

Taurua said she had been impressed with the performances of Nweke, Metuarau and Hume throughout the ANZ Premiership and now they needed to take the next step within the Silver Ferns Squad.

“The shooting circle has been an area that we have focussed on recently and it’s exciting to see how much competition there has been for spaces. While there is work still to be done, we’re pleased with the position we’re in going forward.”

The young trio join Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (currently on maternity leave) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit in the shooting circle. Netball World Cup winning shooter Bailey Mes was unavailable for selection due to the management of her ongoing injuries. The priority will now be rest and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022 season.

Taurua said the depth of talent in the midcourt had impressed which led to some difficult decisions on the final mix for the Silver Ferns.

“This has been an area which has been extremely competitive and that fight for positions is only going to add to the strength through the middle,” she said.

Gina Crampton, Sam Winders, Shannon Saunders and Maddy Gordon are joined by Peta Toeava, Kate Heffernan and Claire Kersten.

Taurua has gone with four defenders including the Tactix pairing of Jane Watson and Karin Burger along with Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury.

The Ferns coach said now was an opportunity to grow the defensive depth with a number of players unavailable for the side.

The Silver Ferns will meet the Australian Diamonds in a four-Test series for the Constellation Cup in October, playing on both sides of the Tasman.

Three training camps including all squad members will take place over the next two months, with a Silver Ferns team and captain for the international series to be selected following these.

2021/22 SILVER FERNS SQUAD

Shooters
Ameliaranne Ekenasio (maternity leave)
*Jamie Hume
*Tiana Metuarau
*Grace Nweke
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Maia Wilson

Midcourters
Gina Crampton
Maddy Gordon
*Kate Heffernan
Claire Kersten
Shannon Saunders
Peta Toeava
Sam Winders

Defenders
Karin Burger
Sulu Fitzpatrick
Kelly Jury
Jane Watson

*First time Silver Ferns Squad member

2021/22 SILVER FERNS DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

Kate Burley
Monica Falkner
Paris Lokotui
Oceane Maihi
Kimiora Poi
Mila Reuelu-Buchanan
Whitney Souness
Georgia Tong
Filda Vui

A number of players are currently on return to play plans being managed by Netball NZ staff in consultation with ANZ Premiership teams to support their return to international netball. These players were not considered for selection but will continue to work with Silver Ferns staff in the coming months.

These players include; Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (rehab of her Achilles), Bailey Mes (noted above, rehab of her knee), Phoenix Karaka and Katrina Rore (maternity leave), along with Kayla Johnson.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 