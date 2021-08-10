2021/22 Silver Ferns And Silver Ferns Development Squads Announced

Silver Ferns selectors have an eye on the future, naming a 17-strong Silver Ferns Squad and a further nine athletes in the Silver Ferns Development Squad with plans to build depth ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Stand out performances in the ANZ Premiership have earned a call-up for Mystics shooter Grace Nweke, Steel goal attack Tiana Metuarau, Steel midcourter Kate Heffernan and Stars shooter Jamie Hume, while Mystics midcourter Peta Toeava has been recalled into the black dress.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said in naming both squads, her objective was to build depth leading into the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Netball World Cup-winning coach said she would be working closely with both squads with a goal of providing opportunities to as many players as possible.

“We want to be clear that opportunities exist for all players irrelevant of what squad they are selected in. The squad selections are a foot in the door and I know that competition at our camps will be fierce,” she said.

“As long as they are physically capable and court ready, we really want to open the door for a number of these athletes and see who will put their hand up and grab this opportunity.”

“The Silver Ferns Development Squad is massively important to the depth of our programme and as selectors we have seen the talent and identified the work and areas they still need to develop in their game.

“But the key for us is giving those players as much exposure as possible and building our depth.”

Taurua said she had been impressed with the performances of Nweke, Metuarau and Hume throughout the ANZ Premiership and now they needed to take the next step within the Silver Ferns Squad.

“The shooting circle has been an area that we have focussed on recently and it’s exciting to see how much competition there has been for spaces. While there is work still to be done, we’re pleased with the position we’re in going forward.”

The young trio join Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (currently on maternity leave) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit in the shooting circle. Netball World Cup winning shooter Bailey Mes was unavailable for selection due to the management of her ongoing injuries. The priority will now be rest and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022 season.

Taurua said the depth of talent in the midcourt had impressed which led to some difficult decisions on the final mix for the Silver Ferns.

“This has been an area which has been extremely competitive and that fight for positions is only going to add to the strength through the middle,” she said.

Gina Crampton, Sam Winders, Shannon Saunders and Maddy Gordon are joined by Peta Toeava, Kate Heffernan and Claire Kersten.

Taurua has gone with four defenders including the Tactix pairing of Jane Watson and Karin Burger along with Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury.

The Ferns coach said now was an opportunity to grow the defensive depth with a number of players unavailable for the side.

The Silver Ferns will meet the Australian Diamonds in a four-Test series for the Constellation Cup in October, playing on both sides of the Tasman.

Three training camps including all squad members will take place over the next two months, with a Silver Ferns team and captain for the international series to be selected following these.

2021/22 SILVER FERNS SQUAD

Shooters

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (maternity leave)

*Jamie Hume

*Tiana Metuarau

*Grace Nweke

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Maia Wilson

Midcourters

Gina Crampton

Maddy Gordon

*Kate Heffernan

Claire Kersten

Shannon Saunders

Peta Toeava

Sam Winders

Defenders

Karin Burger

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Kelly Jury

Jane Watson

*First time Silver Ferns Squad member

2021/22 SILVER FERNS DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

Kate Burley

Monica Falkner

Paris Lokotui

Oceane Maihi

Kimiora Poi

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Whitney Souness

Georgia Tong

Filda Vui

A number of players are currently on return to play plans being managed by Netball NZ staff in consultation with ANZ Premiership teams to support their return to international netball. These players were not considered for selection but will continue to work with Silver Ferns staff in the coming months.

These players include; Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (rehab of her Achilles), Bailey Mes (noted above, rehab of her knee), Phoenix Karaka and Katrina Rore (maternity leave), along with Kayla Johnson.

