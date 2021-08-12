Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Drawn In At ComicFest 2021

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Get creative, learn a new skill, and have fun for free with a whole galaxy of Aotearoa’s finest graphic artists and storytellers at ComicFest 2021.

There’ll be fun activities for all ages and interests, including giveaways, from 9am to 5pm Saturday 21 August at the National Library, 70 Molesworth Street.

Some workshops have limited numbers, so it’s recommended to register now at www.wcl.govt.nz/comicfest/

“We are excited to be hosting such a strong line-up of well-known artists and authors to share their secrets in creating characters and the worlds they live in,” says Sam Orchard, Assistant Curator Cartoons and Comics National Library of New Zealand.

“Many stories are adapted for film, TV or games – such as Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus series which the Jim Henson Company will adapt for an animated series,” adds Sam.

Wellington City Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Spaces Laurinda Thomas says Aotearoa’s graphic arts sector has a strong reputation for its diversity and drive to bring in new voices and views.

“We’re delighted to have had such a great response from our speakers, including Austin Milne, Dr Selina Tusitala Marsh, Giselle Clarkson, Jem Yoshioka, Mary Guo, Michael Mulipola, Rachel Smythe, Sarah Laing, Tara Black, Toby Morris, and Zak Waipara.

“They will be discussing their experiences and the opportunities ahead and we know that their work is inspiring a new generation of artists coming through.”

Graphic Comics will be giving away 1000s of free comics suited for all interests and ages. They’ll also have popular titles available to purchase from Te Ahumairangi Foyer.

ComicFest is an annual event run in partnership with Wellington City Libraries and the National Library of New Zealand and key sponsors Graphic Comics, Gecko Press, Unity Books, and Wellington Zinefest.

