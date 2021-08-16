Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lime Cordiale Announce New Dates For NZ Tour

Monday, 16 August 2021, 6:58 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

LIME CORDIALE - 14 STEPS TO A BETTER YOU NZ TOUR | POSTPONED TO NOVEMBER

New dates confirmed

Due to the uncertainty of border restrictions around the current Australian COVID outbreak and travel from NSW, Lime Cordiale have announced revised NZ tour dates.

The tour, which has largely sold out and was due to kick off in Dunedin on July 16, has now been postponed to November and unfortunately will see the Dunedin show cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

“If only we could get to New Zealand! We were so close! Please hold on to your tickets because NZ is our first overseas priority. I hear some of the old bastards running our country are getting their shit together finally, so we’re postponing for now but we’ll be there very soon! Really can’t wait,” says Oli Leimbach, Lime Cordiale.

The new five shows in November will commence on Friday November 12 with the R18 Wellington show at The Hunter Lounge.

People who have already bought tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date and those that can’t make them will be able to apply for a refund at the place of ticket purchase. All tickets to the Dunedin show are valid for refunds.
 

Lime Cordiale NZ new dates:

Friday November 12 – The Hunter Lounge, Wellington (18+)
Saturday November 13 - The Hunter Lounge, Wellington (All Ages)
Monday November 15 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch (All Ages) 
Tuesday November 16 - The Powerstation, Auckland (All Ages) 
Wednesday November 17 – The Powerstation, Auckland (All Ages)
 

Lime Cordiale will be supported across all NZ tour dates by Sydney indie triple j faves, the three-piece, Le Shiv. Tickets are on sale now and available HERE

