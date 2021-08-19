Jimmy Barnes Flesh And Blood Tour Rescheduled To May 2022

Eccles Entertainment wish to advise that due to the border restrictions around the current Australian COVID outbreak, Jimmy Barnes upcoming Flesh And Blood New Zealand tour has been rescheduled once again to May 2022. Originally due to take place in July of this year, and later rescheduled to September, Jimmy will now be touring Aotearoa next May with his 8-piece band in support of his latest album Flesh And Blood which debuted at #6 on the Official NZ Top 40.

The tour will now kick off at The Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday May 5, followed by a venue upgrade in Auckland to Spark Arena on Saturday 7 May, before wrapping up at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Sunday 8 May.

Due to venue upgrades in both Auckland and Wellington, more tickets are now available for fans who previously missed out.

Fans who are unable to make the new dates can obtain a refund from their ticket provider. Information for ticket holders below including instructions relating to the venue change in Auckland.

Christchurch

Your tickets will remain valid for the new show. If you are unable to attend the new date, please contact Ticketek at online@ticketek.co.nz to arrange a refund, please advise the name used to purchase the ticket, the event, and date of the event you have purchased tickets for, along with your bank account details for the refund if your credit card has expired since making the purchase.



Wellington

Your tickets purchased to the July show at the TSB Arena will be valid for the concert on Sunday 8 May 2022, if you have since discarded you e-ticket, you can re-download these from your Ticketmaster account on the website. If you purchased a physical ticket, and no longer have this, please contact Ticketmaster for a replacement. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained by contacting Ticketmaster by following the steps here. It is imperative that you follow the instructions to ensure your request is actioned correctly. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund via the method outlined above. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original account/credit card holder for your refund.).



Auckland

Due to the venue change, you will receive a new ticket for this event closer to show day. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained by contacting Ticketmaster and following the steps here. It is imperative that you follow the instructions to ensure your request is actioned correctly. Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund via the method outlined above. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original account/credit card holder for your refund. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates can obtain a full refund by contacting their original ticketing outlet.

© Scoop Media

