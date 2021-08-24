Dominion Rd Moon Festival Cancelled Due To Covid-19

Following the government’s announcement yesterday of a continuation of Level 4 restrictions in Auckland due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the 2021 Dominion Rd Moon Festival has been cancelled.

The event, which was scheduled to be held in Potters Park and the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall from 17 – 19 September, can only be delivered at Alert Level 1. With Auckland unlikely to be at Alert Level 1 by then, the heartbreaking decision has been made to cancel the event.

Organiser Cheng Goh says it’s disappointing that the Dominion Rd Moon Festival has had to be cancelled for the second year in a row, but it’s necessary given the recent cases of COVID-19 in the community and the current Level 4 alert in Auckland.

“The Dominion Rd Moon Festival was set to be a fantastic event again this year, with some amazing installations and light set-ups planned, as well as a packed programme of music and entertainment across two venues. It is a widely celebrated festival across East Asia and South-East Asia communities and it’s a great shame that it can’t go ahead this year,” she says.

The Dominion Road Business Association’s General Manager Gary Holmes said: “We feel for the businesses in this ever-changing environment. A tremendous amount of work has gone into delivering the event to help drive more people to our ’world within a street’ and once again we’ve had to put the brakes on.”

“We would like to acknowledge the hard work of the Moon Festival team, the performers and stallholders, our sponsors and volunteers, and every person involved in the planning of the event this year. While the festival itself cannot go on, we are extending our #JadeRabbitFriend drawing activity for children on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/drdmfest). Additionally, we have the banners and lanterns going up in Dominion Road next month in the spirit of the festival.”

The Dominion Rd Moon Festival was proudly brought to you by the Albert Eden Local Board, Balmoral Chinese Business Association and the Dominion Rd Business Association.

