Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dominion Rd Moon Festival cancelled due to Covid19 - 2022 dates set

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Dominion Rd Moon Festival

Following the government’s announcement this week of a continuation of Level 4 restrictions in Auckland due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the 2021 Dominion Rd Moon Festival has been cancelled.

The event, which was scheduled to be held in Potters Park and the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall from 17 – 19 September, can only be delivered at Alert Level 1. With Auckland unlikely to be at Alert Level 1 by then, the heartbreaking decision has been made to cancel the event.

Organiser Cheng Goh says it’s disappointing that the Dominion Rd Moon Festival has had to be cancelled for the second year in a row, but it’s necessary given the recent cases of COVID-19 in the community and the current Level 4 alert in Auckland.

“The Dominion Rd Moon Festival was set to be a fantastic event again this year, with some amazing installations and light set-ups planned, as well as a packed programme of music and entertainment across two venues. It is a widely celebrated festival across East Asia and South-East Asia communities and it’s a great shame that it can’t go ahead this year,” she says.

The Dominion Road Business Association’s General Manager Gary Holmes said: “We feel for the businesses in this ever-changing environment. A tremendous amount of work has gone into delivering the event to help drive more people to our ’world within a street’ and once again we’ve had to put the brakes on.”

“We would like to acknowledge the hard work of the Moon Festival team, the performers and stallholders, our sponsors and volunteers, and every person involved in the planning of the event this year. While the festival itself cannot go on, we are extending our #JadeRabbitFriend drawing activity for children on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/drdmfest). Additionally, we have the banners and lanterns going up in Dominion Road next month in the spirit of the festival.”

The Dominion Rd Moon Festival was proudly brought to you by the Albert Eden Local Board, Balmoral Chinese Business Association and the Dominion Rd Business Association.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dominion Rd Moon Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 