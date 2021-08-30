Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Katrina Rore completes Magic team for 2022

Monday, 30 August 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

World class defender Katrina Rore has signed with the Splice Construction Magic for the 2022 ANZ Premiership season.

Rore, who is the fourth most capped Silver Ferns player of all time and part of the 2019 Netball World Cup champion side, joins an imposing Magic defensive unit alongside Erena Mikaere, Georgia Tong and Oceane Maihi.

Now living in Rotorua with her husband Joel and their newborn daughter Lilybud, the move to Magic offers an exciting new challenge.

Rore joins fellow former Pulse team-mates Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Claire Kersten, along with Mystics 2021 champion Bailey Mes and Stars dynamo Oceane Maihi in a strong new-look team.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play in the Magic dress and am looking forward to getting back out on court,” she said.

“As a new mum your perspective on things changes and for me I’m motivated by the chance for Lilybud and Joel to come and cheer me on, having fun and playing with my mates along with the challenge of a new environment.”

The athletic and versatile defender can seamlessly switch between the two in-circle defensive positions as well as cover the wing defence role where her height, speed off the mark and awareness will be a valuable asset for the Magic.

Head coach Mary-Jane Araroa is thrilled to add Rore’s talents to her now completed team for the 2022 season.

“Adding a defender with the skills and experience of Katrina is massive for our side. She is a proven game changer and we all look forward to what she will bring not only on the court, but also the knowledge she offers within our group.”

Magic General Manager Gary Dawson said it was an exciting roster for the upcoming season, with the team poised to make a huge shift.

“We are really pleased that Katrina has joined our Magic whānau and look forward to her playing a key part in our ongoing legacy. 2022 is shaping up to be an extremely exciting season for the Magic and we can’t wait.”

Splice Construction Magic 2022 team:

Georgie Edgecombe
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Claire Kersten
Oceane Maihi
Bailey Mes
Erena Mikaere
Katrina Rore
Georgia Tong
Khiarna Williams
Samantha Winders
 

