Positive Social Connections in Retirement

Across New Zealand retirees will be celebrating throughout October, and encouraging family, friends and neighbours to explore safe options to socially connect.

Probus South Pacific’s CEO Silvana said “For the more than 14,000 members of Probus words like restrictions and distancing have become all too common and for this reason alone, they are focusing on their social well-being and connecting with each other, in whatever way possible.”

“Our members frequently tell us that there is one basic truth that applies to almost everyone’s retirement years and that is the need for social interactions.”

“The benefits of socialising are well documented and have proven to have a positive affect both physically and mentally, particularly in the mature generation.”

“For many people retirement certainly comes with it’s own set of joys, challenges and goals. There is no one blueprint for retirement as we all have different interests and lifestyle - some of us even have our very own bucket lists.” She said.

Probus Club membership often provides a solution for achieving retirement goals, it offers retirees and semi-retirees the opportunity to make new friends, experience new hobbies, participate in a wide variety of activities and enjoy listening to interesting guest speakers.

The 1st of October 2021 is Probus Day, and the Probus Community will be celebrating throughout the month of October enjoying a wide range of events, functions and activities.

Probus Clubs all over New Zealand have a range of celebrations planned for October including morning teas, picnics, lunches, lighting of landmarks, themed meetings and so much more.

This years’ Probus Day theme is centred on the positive social connections that Probus provides. The theme “CELEBRATE PROBUS - DO A FRIEND A FAVOUR”

Members have been called into action, reminded that they will be doing their friends a favour by helping them to join, stay engaged and connected through a local Probus Club.

While some areas are currently experiencing increased restrictions or lockdowns at this time, we must be encouraged that there are brighter days ahead. We need to plan for those brighter days - Probus members are inviting all retirees to consider joining their local Probus Club to have some much needed fun and friendship.

Visit www.probussouthpacific.org to find your nearest Probus Club.

