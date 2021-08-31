Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Positive Social Connections in Retirement

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Probus

Across New Zealand retirees will be celebrating throughout October, and encouraging family, friends and neighbours to explore safe options to socially connect.

Probus South Pacific’s CEO Silvana said “For the more than 14,000 members of Probus words like restrictions and distancing have become all too common and for this reason alone, they are focusing on their social well-being and connecting with each other, in whatever way possible.”

“Our members frequently tell us that there is one basic truth that applies to almost everyone’s retirement years and that is the need for social interactions.”

“The benefits of socialising are well documented and have proven to have a positive affect both physically and mentally, particularly in the mature generation.”

“For many people retirement certainly comes with it’s own set of joys, challenges and goals. There is no one blueprint for retirement as we all have different interests and lifestyle - some of us even have our very own bucket lists.” She said.

Probus Club membership often provides a solution for achieving retirement goals, it offers retirees and semi-retirees the opportunity to make new friends, experience new hobbies, participate in a wide variety of activities and enjoy listening to interesting guest speakers.

The 1st of October 2021 is Probus Day, and the Probus Community will be celebrating throughout the month of October enjoying a wide range of events, functions and activities.

Probus Clubs all over New Zealand have a range of celebrations planned for October including morning teas, picnics, lunches, lighting of landmarks, themed meetings and so much more.

This years’ Probus Day theme is centred on the positive social connections that Probus provides. The theme “CELEBRATE PROBUS - DO A FRIEND A FAVOUR”

Members have been called into action, reminded that they will be doing their friends a favour by helping them to join, stay engaged and connected through a local Probus Club.

While some areas are currently experiencing increased restrictions or lockdowns at this time, we must be encouraged that there are brighter days ahead. We need to plan for those brighter days - Probus members are inviting all retirees to consider joining their local Probus Club to have some much needed fun and friendship.

Visit www.probussouthpacific.org to find your nearest Probus Club.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Probus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 