NZTrio Announce New Dates For Cumulus Concerts

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 4:00 pm
NZTrio [L-R] Amalia Hall, Somi Kim, Ashley Brown (photo credit: James Davies).

NZTrio is delighted to confirm that the full run of their Cumulus concerts have now been successfully rescheduled for October.

New Cumulus dates:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st, 7PM
(previously Aug 22nd)
St Andrew's on The Terrace, Wellington

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd, 7PM
(previously Sept 9th)
The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, Christchurch

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12th, 7PM
(previously Sept 5th)
Auckland Town Hall, Concert Chamber

The concerts originally scheduled with October dates remain in place:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th, 4PM
Greytown Music Society

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th, 7pm
Pah Homestead, Auckland (1 hour, no interval)

Ticket-holders will automatically be transferred to the new date, or may request a refund.

As a thank you for the continued support, NZTrio are also sharing, free of charge, a replay of the live stream recording of Stratus, the first concert in the Dramatic Skies series. This will fill the September 5th, 5pm slot when NZTrio were originally scheduled to perform at the Auckland Town Hall and can be accessed via their Facebook page or Vimeo link sent out to their database of subscribers.

Details about Cumulus

Cumulus will see NZTrio embark on the second journey through the atmosphere in their Dramatic Skies series. Having spent much of 2021 collaborating with clarinettists, ballet dancers, and pop musicians, Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) are excited to perform in full flight as a three-piece with this new programme which conveys both catharsis and hope, featuring a new commission from celebrated Kiwi composer Jenny McLeod.

Ultimately representative of the clouds that signal fair weather, Cumulus maps a dramatic voyage. From deep melancholy touched with hints of hope in the Grieg, through a quirky reflection of Ravel’s life and music from Schifrin’s unique point of view, and deep into Smetana’s mournful response to the death of his daughter. These billowing global masterpieces come to surround and embrace the eminent locals at the heart of the programme - two edgy works by Kiwi composers at the peak of creativity: a rediscovery of Alex Taylor’s remarkable set of rugged miniatures burlesques mécaniques, and the premiere of a mist-covered new work from Jenny McLeod.

Considered one of Aotearoa’s most naturally gifted composers, McLeod (ONZM) was self-taught as a child before attending Victoria University in the early 60s, where she became a lecturer and then professor. Best known for expanding Dutch composer Peter Schat’s Tone-Clock Theory, McLeod’s work as a composer often explores themes of the natural world, including her two major works, Earth and Sky and Under the Sun. An extension of this exploration, the new commission for NZTrio, Clouds is described purely by McLeod’s own adjective-laden poem/programme note, promising a soundscape that is ‘here, there, high, bright, low, dense, dark’ and more.

