BROODS Release New Single 'Piece Of My Mind', With Video

Photo: Sam Kristofski

On their first single in over two years, BROODS give into the darker side of escapism. ‘Piece Of My Mind’, the first taste of the beloved sibling duo’s fourth album Space Island, is a classic BROODS anti-anthem, a reckoning with grief and denial lit up in spectacular neons and animated with NZ brother and sister duo, Caleb and Georgia Nott’s trademark wit and verve.

Despite its anthemic, arena-ready highs, ‘Piece Of My Mind’, might be one of the darkest songs BROODS have ever written, deceptively bright in its tone but complex and exploratory in its lyrics.

‘Piece Of My Mind’ is the first chapter in a suite that builds on 2019’s DON’T FEED THE POP MONSTER with new layers of emotional clarity and pop atmospherics, it’s a heady, intoxicating welcome to the much-anticipated next era of BROODS.

Georgia says of the new single, “‘Piece Of My Mind’ is the opening fanfare of Space Island. The song describes the many paradoxes we encounter when we try to escape our problems - the more we try to run away from our problems and ourselves, the more we are confronted with the aspects of each that we don’t like. ‘Piece Of My Mind’ is the moment I start reasoning with myself at the crossroads - to figure out where I am, and what’s really at the heart of what I’m denying and trying to escape.”

To conjure the beginnings of Space Island, BROODS’ evocative and distinctive new world, Caleb and Georgia approached Canadian producer Stint, who has worked on hits by Mø and Carly Rae Jepsen.

“With the production, we wanted to make it sound like you were on this kind of jet pack trip where everything is shifting, where you’re escaping to this unknown world called Space Island,” says Georgia.

‘Piece Of My Mind’ arrives alongside a gorgeous, B-movie-inspired video, shot on 35mm and 16mm film in the South Island of New Zealand. Evoking the arid mysteries of Space Island as well as sci-fi horror classics, the video is an endlessly fascinating fantasy that serves as a testament to BROODS’ strength of vision. “We really just got to have fun and play,” says Caleb.

“We wanted to do something really special, because we don't know when people are going to be able to go to live shows next,” adds Georgia, “So we wanted to create this world that people could come and visit from wherever they are.”

Watch the video for ‘Piece Of My Mind’ HERE

With ‘Piece Of My Mind’, BROODS has done just that, stepping confidently into their next era with the kind of stylistic flourish that only they can do.

Born into an exceptionally musical family, indie-pop siblings BROODS, had their breakthrough in 2014 with their single ‘Bridges’ which would appear on their debut LP EVERGREEN. Produced by award-winning songwriter and producer Joel Little (Lorde), the album debuted #1 on the NZ Album Chart and #5 on the ARIA Album Chart. The triple j featured album went onto win five awards at the 2015 New Zealand Music Awards (including Album of the Year). The same success would arise in 2016 with their second album CONSCIOUS. Chosen as triple j album of the week, the LP with its Gold selling single ‘Free’ debuted #2 on ARIA Album Chart and took out seven awards at the 2016 New Zealand Music Awards, including Album of the Year for the second year in a row. In 2019, they released their third album, DON’T FEED THE POP MONSTER, performing songs from the album on major US TV shows, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

BROODS have collaborated with Troye Sivan, Jarryd James, San Holo, and most recently on Ladyhawke’s track ‘Guilty Love’. With more than 1 BILLION streams of their music, the duo have toured worldwide, playing major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Splendour in the Grass & Groovin The Moo as well as shared stages supporting major artists like Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Haim, CHVRCHES & Tove Lo.

© Scoop Media

