Te Whakanui I Te Hākinakina Pūroi Kore I Te Reo Māori | Celebrating Clean Sport In Te Reo Māori

Former Silver Fern and clean sport advocate Jodi Brown last week praised the launch of Te Hākinakina Pūroi Kore 101, a new online course from Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) that teaches key clean sport concepts entirely in te reo Māori.

Jodi, who features in the welcome video for the course, emphasized the importance of extending clean sport education to the nation’s te reo Māori speakers:

“Rules around doping in sport apply to athletes at all levels, from players at local rugby clubs to our nation’s sports superstars. This course opens up clean sport knowledge to all te reo Māori speakers who play, coach and support sport. It will help them stay safe and protect their right to clean sport.”

Te Hākinakina Pūroi Kore 101 is a translation of DFSNZ’s award-winning e-learning module Clean Sport 101. It takes users on a journey through key clean sport concepts in around 15 minutes. The course launch was the highlight of DFSNZ’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori celebrations, which saw the release of new te reo Māori website content relating to the rules, athlete rights and the doping control process. DFSNZ also shared their Māori Language Moment, a video emphasising the organisation’s commitment to clean sport.

“Sharing this work is part of our ongoing commitment to embedding te reo Māori in our everday practice and ensuring our wider work is underpinned by a growing understanding of te ao Māori and tīkanga Māori” said Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

Stay tuned as the organisation contines to embrace positive change, partnering with Māori sporting communities to protect te reo Māori and increasing Māori participation in clean sport initiatives.

Find the resources on the DFSNZ website: Celebrating clean sport in te reo Māori.

Te whakanui i te hākinakina pūroi kore i te reo Māori

I tērā wiki i whakanui te Rarauhe Hiriwa o mua me te toa hākinakina pūroi kore a Jodi Brown i te whakarewatanga o te Hākinakina Pūroi Kore 101, he akoranga matihiko nā Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) e ako ana i ngā tino tikanaga o te hākinakina pūroi kore i roto katoa i te reo Māori.

E ai ki a Jodi, ka kitea ki te wāhanga whakatau o te kiriata akoranga, he nui te take kia horapa te mātauranga hākinakina pūroi kore ki te hunga reo Māori o Aotearoa:

“Ko ngā ture pūroi kore mā ngā kaitākaro o ngā taumata katoa, kaitākoro karapu whutupōro ā-rohe mai, mātanga hākinakina ā-motu mai. Ka tuwhera tēnei akoranga i ngā mātauranga hākinakina pūroi kore ki te hunga reo Māori e tākaro ana, e whakaako ana, e tautoko hoki ana. He mea whakahaumaru i a rātou me tā rātou mana motika ki te hākinakina pūroi kore.”

He mea whakamāori Te Hākinakina Pūroi Kore 101 i te mahere ī-ako nā DFSNZ. He 15 miniti te terenga atu a te kaiwhakamahi i ngā tikanga hākinakina pūroi kore. Ko te whakarewa o te akoranga te tāmuramura a DFSNZ i ngā mahi whakanui i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. I hanga pū ngā kōrero o roto ki ngā ture, ngā tikanga a te kaitākaro me te tukunga kaupare pūroi. I tohaina hoki e DFSNZ tā rātou kiriata Rangaihi Māori e whakanui ana i tā rātou taurangi ki te hākinakina pūroi kore.

“Ko te toha i tēnei mahi tā mātou taurangi kia noho tangata whenua te reo Māori ki roto i a mātou mahi, kia noho hoki te ao Māori me ngā tikanga Māori hei tūāpapa mō a mātou mahi whānui” hei tā te Tumuaki a Nick Paterson

Kia mau tonu mai i a mātou e takahi ana i tēnei ara huapai, te mahi tahi ki ngā hapori hākinakina Māori kia tiakina te reo Māori me te whakapiki ake i te uru atu a te Māori ki ngā kaupapa hākinakina pūroi kore.

Kimihia te roanga atu: Celebrating clean sport in te reo Māori.

