Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival 2022 - Music Line-up Announcement!

In the crook of Māui’s hook something special is cultivating. Stretching from the Tuki Tuki River to Kidnappers’ dramatic cliff faces, the Cape Coast is one of New Zealand’s best kept secrets. Home to a thriving community of artists and artisans, worshippers of surf and sun, the coast is lined with laden vines to produce some of the region’s finest wines. It’s an eclectic place with curiosity and potential adventure around every corner. Venture into its rolling hills to discover a veritable eden, Te Awanga Downs, whose bucolic meadows play host to Outfield Festival - a celebration of music, food, arts and community.

Now in its third year, Outfield is evolving and growing into an experience to ignite the senses. Delivered with sunny Hawke’s Bay spirit, the festival prides itself on sustainable practices, care for the local environment, and the people who flock from far and wide.

Outfield’s headliner is Young Franco, the Brisbane producer hot on the tongues of the global electronic music scene and charming his way into your hearts. On high rotation across streaming platforms and Australia’s airwaves, he’s sold out shows worldwide, winning himself fans and friends wherever he goes. Bringing the crowd and building a vibe with smiling stage presence, epic jam sessions and fantastic original productions, Young Franco is one to watch.

Keeping it closer to home, Outfield presents Dunedin band The Chills, spreading quality original NZ-sounding, melodic rock music across the global stage since way back. The presence of these legendary staples of Kiwi rock on the Outfield main stage will thrill their ever expanding fan base and cult following. Fronted by the rare talent of Martin Phillipps and furnished with the highest standard of musicians, The Chills explode with essential consistent energy delivered with intensity and conviction.

Speaking of Kiwi upstarts, Outfield will also feature the dynamic hip-hop stylings of JessB, whose effortless stage presence and natural bars, rhythms and flows endear her to audiences everywhere. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, she’s taken her initial momentum and whipped it into a whirlwind, making her a force to be reckoned with at home and around the globe.

Sourcing the best from the world stage, Outfield is excited to bring you Weird Together, a seamless blend of organic musical discovery and collaboration. With UK Producer/DJ Dick ‘Magik’ Johnson at the helm, curating and producing the group’s eclectic global focused sound, Weird Together will spread a smile across your face and get your body moving on the dance floor.

Other musicians on the Outfield lineup include; Shag Rock (Aus), Mermaidens, Eno x Dirty, Dolphin Friendly, Masaya, Body Ocean, Headland, Witters & MC Crafty, Halfqueen, Guardian Singles, O & The Mo, Arahi, Dateline, Hurricane Emily, Wattsson, Techno Tradie, Aunty El, Halps, Ruffhouse, Levi, Skye, Waja, Sammy W, Deep Fried Funk, High Rotation DJs, Sneeky, Larry Nobody, Snowjob, The Cellars, Danica Bryant, Atlantic Wave and Sindee Voo.

Outfield’s team are veterans of the New Zealand music scene, with over a decade of touring top notch international acts under their belts. Continuing their legacy of joy creation, they turned their skills to curating a festival experience at home that is uniquely Hawke’s Bay.

Set in the nation’s fruit bowl, they tap into the abundance of local producers to provide the finest craft beers, wines and artisan delicacies delivering a feast of quality food and beverage options for festival fuel. Drawing from the burgeoning local arts scene, the space is transformed into a playground of delights for the young and young at heart alike. With a host of attractions on its doorstep, including a world class golf course, vintage car museum, and the world’s largest, most accessible gannet nesting place at nearby Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony, Outfield isn’t just a festival. For out-of-towners, it’s the gateway to an idyllic summer holiday in the bay.

Outfield’s gates open at 1.00pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

This is a family friendly, licensed All-Ages* event.

Grab your tickets from - www.outfieldfestival.co.nz

(*Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.)

Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival - ALL AGES

Saturday February 12, 2022

35 Gordon Rd, Te Awanga Downs, Hawke’s Bay

Young Franco, The Chills, JessB, Weird Together, Shag Rock, Mermaidens, Eno x Dirty, Dolphin Friendly, Masaya, Body Ocean, Headland, Witters & MC Crafty, Halfqueen, Guardian Singles, O & the Mo, Arahi, Dateline, Hurricane Emily, Wattsson, Techno Tradie, Aunty El, Halps, Ruffhouse, Levi, Skye, Waja, Sammy W, Deep Fried Funk, High Rotation DJs, Sneeky, Larry Nobody, Snowjob, The Cellars, Danica Bryant, Atlantic Wave, Sindee Voo

Tickets & Info: www.outfieldfestival.co.nz

