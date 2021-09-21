The Show Will Go On – Popular Music Festival Selwyn Sounds Pegged To Be The Biggest And Best Yet

Amidst the covid pandemic, New Zealander’s are looking towards the summer they are hoping and dreaming of as Music Festival Selwyn Sounds tickets are selling fast.

This popular Christchurch event taking place on Saturday 5 March 2022 is one to get in the diary quickly, as rock royalty Aussie legend Jimmy Barnes joins a spectacular lineup of talent including Australian based Kiwi rocker Jon Stevens, who with his Noiseworks and INXS collection will be performing all the huge hits – in its sixth year, this will be the festivals biggest and best show yet. The event has sold out every year and 2022 will be no different so before it’s too late secure your ticket from www.selwynsounds.co.nz

Jimmy Barnes comments, “I am starting to get itchy feet and want to get out and play some rock and roll. Selwyn Sounds is such a great celebration of music, it is a big weekend. They have lots of great bands on. We are going to go hard!”

Selwyn Sounds will have a distinct Kiwi flavour this time around with:

Jimmy Barnes

Jon Stevens –INXS and Noiseworks Collection

Choirboys

Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Ardijah

Rietta Austin

Selwyn Sounds is about bringing back memories, says Festival Director David Parlane. “Musicians haven’t had a chance to be on stage for a while and it is safe to say they are pumped. We are going to hear banger after banger and it is going to go off. We are so thrilled even with the pandemic as vaccination numbers rise and musicians can’t wait to get back on the stage it is all lining up to be a pretty incredible gig for all involved.”

Let’s celebrate the summer New Zealander’s get to have. It is not only about the music but it is a day out for the entire family, with 30 different food vendors offering a world of delicacies.

© Scoop Media

