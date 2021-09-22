Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tiny Fest Is Doing WHAT?! Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival Announces 2021 Program Via Digital Launch

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 5:51 am
Press Release: Otautahi Tiny Performance Festival

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival announces 2021 program via digital launch

Could this be the only performance festival in Ōtautahi this year?

Tiny Fest has risen to the challenge of COVID-19, part-Delta, by audaciously announcing its 2021 program of 45 artists, 21 shows, over 3 days of unmissable performance. Please find below the schedule of incredible performances and performance-makers making up Tiny Fest 2021.

Artistic Director Julia Harvie says that it “feels like essential work to celebrate and support artists at this time. We are in awe of the mahi of performance makers and production crew throughout this time, and the way they are all determined to be nimble, to hone their craft, to keep making.”

  • Friday 26 November at Little Andromeda: Zoe Crook, Pelenakeke Brown, and Way.pnt DJs
  • Saturday 27 November at the Ron Ball Studio: Sally Stockwell, Alice Weber, Robyn Jordaan, Elliot Vaughan, Katrina Bastian, Toi Aamai, Alexa Wilson
  • Saturday 27 November at Flux: Stef Animal, Elastic Coitus, Destroy With Science, Way.pnt artists B2B
  • Sunday 28 November at the Ron Ball Studio: Benedikte and Matthew Onarheim-Smith with Martyn Roberts, Mahi Mahi, Antonia Barnett-McIntosh, Melody Rachel, Cream Puff and E-Kare, Juanita Hepi and Byllie-Jean Zeta, Josie Archer, Kosta Bogoievski, and Steven Park
  • Saturday 27 November at the Victoria Room, Town Hall: Natalie Kittow [digital]
  • Sunday 28 November in Victoria Square: Kalisolaite ‘Uhila and Noel Meek [roaming]

Tiny Fest is excited to host touring works Rituals of Destruction by Alexa Wilson and We’ve Got So Much To Talk About by Sally Stockwell. Tiny Fest is premiering Present-ing by Ōtautahi-based artists Josie Archer, Kosta Bogoievski, and Steven Park, fresh from their tour with Footnote Dance Company. Mahi Mahi director Hōhepa Waitoa is presenting his te reo Māori play Jim’s Room. Emerging artists Robyn Jordaan, Natalie Kittow, and Melody Rachel are presenting live and digital works, and Sydney-based dance artist Alice Weber is presenting Solo for a Body, which is being rehearsed by local dancers via Zoom.

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival emerged in 2019 to be a new kind of festival, a platform and a community hub for the next wave of performance makers and audiences in Ōtautahi. Tiny Fest creates space for mana kōrero, mana ao tūroa, and mana tangata, by bringing people together to celebrate differences and the ways we are all interconnected.

#TinyFestChch2021 #RealRawRadical #TūturuTaketakeTuakiri

Funders and Supporters

: Creative New Zealand, Christchurch City Council Creative Communities, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, Venues Ōtautahi, Little Andromeda, Belmont Productions

