Mix Of Current And Former Champions, Plus Local Clubbies, Will Contest Kartsport Endurance Champs This Weekend

Fourteen three-driver teams will contest the third annual KartSport New Zealand National Endurance Championship supported by Briggs & Stratton race to be contested over four hours at KartSport Wellington’s Gazley Raceway at Kaitoke, Upper Hutt on Saturday October 02.

A feature of the event this year is the seven South Island-based teams; one from Dunedin, three from Nelson and three from Marlborough.

Dunedin team Full Throttle Racing includes current Rotax Max Light NZ Sprint Champion, William Exton, former Rotax Max Heavy South Island Champion Aaron Black and KartSport Dunedin stalwart Daniel Harvey. Meanwhile former 3 x National Sprint Champion, Tony Chambers, is making a return to the event as a member of the Nelson-based Tasman Karts #1 Team.

The seven Wellington-based teams include six drivers who have entered the sport over the last few years via the KartSport Wellington Briggs Have A Go programme. Leading the Wellington based teams is Gray Hydraulics which includes two drivers, Augustin Gonzales and Stirling Hughes, from the 2019 and 2020 champion team, Lexus Landscaping.

The Masters age group (40+ years) will be contested by two teams within the Briggs Heavy class, which includes Team Atomise; sports car competitors Richard Kelly and Tim Sillay along with KartSport Wellington karting veteran Mike Hanks.

Also entered were Ryan Wood (former kart champion, now car racer) and Elton Goonan (CEO of Motorsport New Zealand, sports car competitor), however both have had to withdraw due to commitments at the South Island Endurance round at Highlands Park.

All karts are powered by the Briggs LO206 4-stroke engine with each driver required to complete a minimum of one hour on track during the four hour race. Preparation, consistency, reliability and efficient driver changes will again be the keys to success, as demonstrated by Team Lexus Landscaping in 2019 and 2020.

The overall winning team will be presented with the Stu Park Memorial Trophy. A stalwart of the Wellington KartSport scene Stuart Park was instrumental in the establishment of the Briggs LO206 classes in New Zealand.

The event is being conducted in accordance with Government and KartSport New Zealand COVID-19 Procedures and Guidelines.

