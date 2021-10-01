Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mix Of Current And Former Champions, Plus Local Clubbies, Will Contest Kartsport Endurance Champs This Weekend

Friday, 1 October 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

Fourteen three-driver teams will contest the third annual KartSport New Zealand National Endurance Championship supported by Briggs & Stratton race to be contested over four hours at KartSport Wellington’s Gazley Raceway at Kaitoke, Upper Hutt on Saturday October 02.

A feature of the event this year is the seven South Island-based teams; one from Dunedin, three from Nelson and three from Marlborough.

Dunedin team Full Throttle Racing includes current Rotax Max Light NZ Sprint Champion, William Exton, former Rotax Max Heavy South Island Champion Aaron Black and KartSport Dunedin stalwart Daniel Harvey. Meanwhile former 3 x National Sprint Champion, Tony Chambers, is making a return to the event as a member of the Nelson-based Tasman Karts #1 Team.

The seven Wellington-based teams include six drivers who have entered the sport over the last few years via the KartSport Wellington Briggs Have A Go programme. Leading the Wellington based teams is Gray Hydraulics which includes two drivers, Augustin Gonzales and Stirling Hughes, from the 2019 and 2020 champion team, Lexus Landscaping.

The Masters age group (40+ years) will be contested by two teams within the Briggs Heavy class, which includes Team Atomise; sports car competitors Richard Kelly and Tim Sillay along with KartSport Wellington karting veteran Mike Hanks.

Also entered were Ryan Wood (former kart champion, now car racer) and Elton Goonan (CEO of Motorsport New Zealand, sports car competitor), however both have had to withdraw due to commitments at the South Island Endurance round at Highlands Park.

All karts are powered by the Briggs LO206 4-stroke engine with each driver required to complete a minimum of one hour on track during the four hour race. Preparation, consistency, reliability and efficient driver changes will again be the keys to success, as demonstrated by Team Lexus Landscaping in 2019 and 2020.

The overall winning team will be presented with the Stu Park Memorial Trophy. A stalwart of the Wellington KartSport scene Stuart Park was instrumental in the establishment of the Briggs LO206 classes in New Zealand.

The event is being conducted in accordance with Government and KartSport New Zealand COVID-19 Procedures and Guidelines.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KartSport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 