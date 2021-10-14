Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All Day, All Weekend Omnibus In October – On Māori Television!

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 8:22 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

History buffs and music fans can binge watch all day, all weekend thanks to Māori Television’s extended OMNIBUS lockdown season for the remainder of the month of October.

Coming up this weekend:

· THE NEGOTIATORS – Friday 15 October 2021 from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM

Meet the gutsy characters that steered their tribes through a minefield of complex Treaty of Waitangi settlement negotiations in the seven-episode first season. How do ordinary individuals cope with the weight of collective expectation as they come face to face with the formidable might of the Crown?

Featuring Sir Tipene O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu, 1998); Alex Nathan (Te Roroa, 2008); Ella Henry (Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa, 2017); Chris McKenzie (Raukawa Comprehensive, 2014); Mavis Mullins (Rangitāne o Wairarapa-Tāmaki Nui ā Rua, 2017); Jamie Tuuta (Taranaki Iwi, 2016); and Sir Michael Cullen (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, 2018).

· ARTEFACT – Saturday 16 October 2021 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Dame Professor Anne Salmond takes viewers on adventures through time with a focus on artefacts and taonga at the heart of gripping and often surprising historical dramas. Featuring three episodes in the six-episode first season including:

STAR TRAVEL: Dame Anne travels around the world to find taonga that opened the window to our Pacific voyaging traditions.

THE POWER OF GIFTS: From the first encounters between Māori and Europeans, gifts were exchanged that would last over time and generations.

IN PURSUIT OF HARMONY: Taonga that tease out the story of music and musical instruments in Aotearoa.

· ARTEFACT – Sunday 17 October 2021 from 9.00 AM to 1.30 PM

Featuring four episodes from the second season of Dame Anne Salmond’s acclaimed documentary series:

TE HOKINGA MAI – THE RETURN: The mystery of the Motunui Panels takes Dame Anne from New Zealand to Switzerland and back.

TE ARA O TE RIRI – PATH OF WAR: Dame Anne travels Great South Road and beyond to hear the tragic stories of the country’s early conflicts.

NGĀ KAITIAKI – THE GUARDIANS: Goddesses carved into rock, tuatara, taniwha – these guardians of land and people now need protection themselves.

TE MANA O TE WAHINE – THE POWER OF WOMEN: Dame Anne learns of inspirational wāhine Māori and meets their female descendants.

Coming up over the long Labour weekend:

· LUCKY DIP – Friday 22 October 2021 from 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM and Saturday 23 October 2021 from 10.00 AM to 3.00 PM

Charismatic entertainer Luke Bird hosts Māori Television’s hilarious family game show which combines local knowledge-based and Māori language quiz questions with phyiscal games and challenges.

Binge watch all 19 episodes of the 2021 series as contestants are given an opportunity by co-host Marcia Hopa to swap their prizes in a random draw. “Let’s face it – after the last year of panic and pandemic, we could all do with some great old-fashioned entertainment,” says Bird. “It’s absolutely one hundred per cent awesome-ness!”

· WAIATA NATION II – Sunday 24 October 2021 from 9.00 AM to 1.30 PM

Eight new kaiwaiata, eight new waiata reo Māori and eight new Māori music videos from a new generation feature on the second season of this hit show. Maimoa Music members Nathaniel Howe and Pere Wihongi mentor an entirely new group of up-and-coming Māori artists to take on the waiata reo Māori challenge.

Featuring the artists and their songs: Jaedyn Randell (‘Patupaiārehe’); Thomas Rawiri (‘Hiringa’); Hamo Dell (‘Kōkā’); Rongomai Taiapa (‘Tuia’); Crete (‘Tārua’); Sianne (‘Whakarehu’); Mohi (‘E Ki!’); and Trojahn (‘Moewaka’).

· MY PARTY SONG – Monday 25 October 2021 from 10.00 AM to 3.30 PM

Finally, the Modern Māori Quartet celebrate the songs that make guitar parties great in New Zealand. Featuring 10 episodes from the second season, members James Tito, Matariki Whatarau, Francis Kora and Maaka Pōhatu continue to explore and enjoy the music that makes a guitar party truly rock.

Filmed in the Kāpiti Coast town of Ōtaki at the spacious Māoriand Hub, the Quartet meets up with local and nationally known Māori artists to sing the songs that generations of partygoers have belted out in their garages.

Indulge in Māori Television’s extended OMNIBUS lockdown season for the remainder of the month of October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 