North Harbour Rugby And Paladin Sports Continue Relationship

North Harbour Rugby are thrilled to be extending their relationship with Sportswear and Apparel Provider, Paladin Sports for another three years after what has been a very ‘unusual’ season.

Paladin will continue to be proudly worn by North Harbour in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC, Farah Palmer Cup and the other various grades representing the region.

North Harbour Rugby Chairman Gerard Van Tilborg said it was good to continue the relationship with a professional organisation like Paladin Sport.

“Re-signing with Paladin was an obvious choice for us. They’ve kept our players looking smart on the field with well-designed, durable gear that has small but impactful design touches throughout. Our staff’s attire has also been taken care of by Paladin, its universal nature means it’s appropriate for the office, the side-line and, everywhere in between. We’d like to thank Ed, Kane and all the team at Paladin, your support, partnership and gear continues to impress us, we look forward to a further three years of working together,” said Van Tilborg.

Kane Jacobson the Business Development Manager at Paladin Sports was pleased to extend what has been a longstanding and happy relationship since 2017 between Harbour Rugby and Paladin.

“Paladin is extremely excited to announce that Harbour Rugby has re-signed for three more years. We believe this years’ kit showcases the Harbour Rugby Brand well and has again generate well priced, desirable merchandise for the fans. We are very proud to be associated with Harbour Rugby and cannot wait to see what the future holds,” said Jacobson.

Paladin Sports have a full range of Harbour Rugby merchandise from branded basketball singlets to hoodies, training t-shirts, jerseys, replica Harbour jersey and more which is available to see and purchase on their website

https://paladinsports-nz.com/

