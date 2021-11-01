WOMAD 2022 World Of Words Line-Up Announcement

18 - 20 March, 2022

Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park

New Plymouth, Taranaki

Early bird tickets are on sale now HERE

WOMAD NZ 2022 announces the full array of poets, authors and raconteurs for its World of Words programme that enfolds the much-loved Book Club and the hotly contested Poetry Slam. All nestled in the quiet corner of WOMAD in the Kunming Gardens at Ngāmotu's stunning Brooklands Park and the Bowl of Brooklands.



The World of Words programme has become a favourite for many at the annual WOMAD festival, and now in its fifth year is set to present one of the most impressive line ups to date.

WOMAD's World Of Words is a series of spoken sessions featuring novelists, poets, critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and more from around Aotearoa. The programme sets out to entertain and inform, educate and inspire by bringing people together to express their perspectives and their unique life stories. This 2022 lineup delivers stories from foreign correspondent journalism to a free-press refugee, comedians, international poetry slam champion, award winning authors, community advocates and funeral directors.

The newest feature to WOMAD NZ, Book Club allows festival-goers to share their perspective of a book and explore its themes with the author. The 2022 books chosen are, Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz, and The Girl in the Mirror by Rose Carlyle.

TAFT CEO, Suzanne Porter comments. “I love how books can transport you across the globe, with the turn of a page, taking you on a journey, just like the music and worldly vibe of WOMAD. Book Club adds to the discovery, with the WOMAD audience sharing their perspectives of the books and exploring themes with the authors. This year's books will transport you from New York, across the Indian Ocean, and right back to Aotearoa and WOMAD NZ."

OMV STEAM Lab & World of Words speakers appearing at WOMAD 2022 in alphabetical order: Anna Fifield, Behrouz Boochani, Dick Frizzell, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, Jacqueline Bublitz, James Nokise, Ken Arkind, Rose Carlyle, Te Karere Whitiao Scarborough, The Casketeers (Frances & Kaiora Tipene), Tom Sainsbury.

© Scoop Media

