Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer Of Movies With Sunday Cinema – On Māori Television!

Friday, 5 November 2021, 7:37 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

One of Iran's leading international filmmakers – officially forbidden as a director in his own country – headlines Māori Television’s SUNDAY CINEMA slot this Sunday 7 November at 8.30 PM.

A long-time favourite with viewers, SUNDAY CINEMA showcases critically acclaimed, award-winning alternative movies often screening free-to-air for the first time in New Zealand.

Feature films coming up in the SUNDAY CINEMA slot include:

· 3 FACES – Sunday 7 November at 8.30 PM: Filmmaker Jafar Panahi won Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for this drama about three actresses symbolically embodying the past, present and future. With English subtitles. Behnaz Jafari (2018)

· LOVE & FRIENDSHIP – Sunday 14 November at 8.30 PM: Based on Jane Austen’s comic gem. Lady Susan Vernon takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate and is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter – and herself too. Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny (2016)

· THE DEEP BLUE SEA – Sunday 21 November at 8.30 PM: From acclaimed director Terence Davies and based on the timeless play by Terence Rattigan. The wife of a British judge is caught in a self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot. Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston (2011)

· DELICACY – Sunday 28 November 2021 at 8.30 PM: A widowed Parisian executive finds her zest for life and love rekindled when she begins a romantic relationship with a co-worker. French language with English subtitles. Audrey Tautou, François Damiens (2011)

· FAREWELL, MY QUEEN – Sunday 5 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Marks the return of acclaimed director Benoît Jacquot. Captures the passions, debauchery, occasional glimpses of nobility and ultimately the chaos that engulfed the court of Marie Antoinette in the final days before the full-scale outbreak of the Revolution. Diane Kruger, Léa Seydoux (2012)

· LILTING – Sunday 12 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Winner of the Cinematography Award at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. A young man of Chinese-Cambodian descent dies, leaving behind his isolated mother unaware that her son was gay and his partner of four years. Cheng Pei Pei, Ben Whishaw (2014)

· THE SEAGULL – Sunday 19 December 2021 at 8:30 PM: Friends and family gather for a weekend in the countryside but a tragicomedy unfolds when everyone is caught up in passionately loving someone who loves somebody else. Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan (2018)

· WEST SIDE STORY – Sunday 26 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this movie adaptation of Leornard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking Broadway musical stars Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as two young lovers caught between warring New York City youth gangs. (1961)

Enjoy a summer of SUNDAY CINEMA – free-to-air on Māori Television every Sunday night at 8.30 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 