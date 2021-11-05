Summer Of Movies With Sunday Cinema – On Māori Television!

One of Iran's leading international filmmakers – officially forbidden as a director in his own country – headlines Māori Television’s SUNDAY CINEMA slot this Sunday 7 November at 8.30 PM.

A long-time favourite with viewers, SUNDAY CINEMA showcases critically acclaimed, award-winning alternative movies often screening free-to-air for the first time in New Zealand.

Feature films coming up in the SUNDAY CINEMA slot include:

· 3 FACES – Sunday 7 November at 8.30 PM: Filmmaker Jafar Panahi won Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for this drama about three actresses symbolically embodying the past, present and future. With English subtitles. Behnaz Jafari (2018)

· LOVE & FRIENDSHIP – Sunday 14 November at 8.30 PM: Based on Jane Austen’s comic gem. Lady Susan Vernon takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate and is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter – and herself too. Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny (2016)

· THE DEEP BLUE SEA – Sunday 21 November at 8.30 PM: From acclaimed director Terence Davies and based on the timeless play by Terence Rattigan. The wife of a British judge is caught in a self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot. Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston (2011)

· DELICACY – Sunday 28 November 2021 at 8.30 PM: A widowed Parisian executive finds her zest for life and love rekindled when she begins a romantic relationship with a co-worker. French language with English subtitles. Audrey Tautou, François Damiens (2011)

· FAREWELL, MY QUEEN – Sunday 5 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Marks the return of acclaimed director Benoît Jacquot. Captures the passions, debauchery, occasional glimpses of nobility and ultimately the chaos that engulfed the court of Marie Antoinette in the final days before the full-scale outbreak of the Revolution. Diane Kruger, Léa Seydoux (2012)

· LILTING – Sunday 12 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Winner of the Cinematography Award at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. A young man of Chinese-Cambodian descent dies, leaving behind his isolated mother unaware that her son was gay and his partner of four years. Cheng Pei Pei, Ben Whishaw (2014)

· THE SEAGULL – Sunday 19 December 2021 at 8:30 PM: Friends and family gather for a weekend in the countryside but a tragicomedy unfolds when everyone is caught up in passionately loving someone who loves somebody else. Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan (2018)

· WEST SIDE STORY – Sunday 26 December 2021 at 8.30 PM: Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this movie adaptation of Leornard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking Broadway musical stars Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as two young lovers caught between warring New York City youth gangs. (1961)

Enjoy a summer of SUNDAY CINEMA – free-to-air on Māori Television every Sunday night at 8.30 PM.

