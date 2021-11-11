Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ex-police Officer Turned Author Takes ‘Inspired By Real Events’ To The Next Level In Latest Novel, Bonded

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: The Social Shop

Ex-cop, detective, covert specialist & private investigator Ian Austin’s fourth novel, Bonded, hits shelves and ebooks worldwide tomorrow, Friday 12 November.

Bonded is the fourth novel from Austin - in a series of narratives following career-damaged ex-cop, Dan Calder. In Bonded, Calder is thrown in the deep end at Auckland International Airport to help police make sense of a terrorist bomb plot. After challenging the authorities view, and being dumped from the investigation, Bonded follows an aggrieved Calder who is hell bent on solving the audacious crime.

While fictitious in storyline, Austin’s novels are notable for their fascinating authenticity. Drawing on real-world career insights and personal experiences from his truly remarkable crime-fighting career spanning both the UK and New Zealand, Austin’s natural storytelling ability transports readers to the thrilling and unpredictable world he was once a part of. Crime fiction fans can expect unrivalled authenticity in Bonded’s powerfully evocative plot and protagonists.

“I’ve worked so hard through the previous three books to create a character who has a personality, moral code and voice that demands attention. The Bonded story has its roots entwined within a real life story, almost too amazing to be true, and it’s that combination which means to me that Bonded is the best thing I’ve written”, Ian says.

In anticipation of Bonded, an interactive murder mystery on Austin’s social media channels is inviting curious crime fiction fans to solve virtual clues in the lead up to this week’s official release. Clues lead participants toward the chance to win prizes, and there is still time to enter.

In a real life plot-twist of his own, Ian’s police career almost came to a confronting end on Christmas Eve 1991, in a deadly beating leaving him with a life-limiting brain injury.

Recovering through diagnosis of his terminal injury, depression and eventual breakdown - Ian began writing in 2010. Inspired by his truly remarkable police career spanning both the UK and New Zealand, Ian captures the nuances and inner workings of the darker side of human behaviour, and the people working to uncover the truth. Ian’s natural storytelling ability transports his readers to the thrilling and unpredictable world he was once part of.

Snippets of Ian’s real-life story are being shared by Ian on social media, where fans can get to know him more. To participate in Ian’s online murder mystery follow @ianaustinauthor on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Pre-sale for Bonded is also now available at ianaustinauthor.com.

