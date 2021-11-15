Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Unesco City Of Music Wins At The 2021 Music Cities Awards

Monday, 15 November 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: UNESCO

Auckland UNESCO City of Music is celebrating being named as the Best Global Music Office at the Music Cities Awards 2021.

250 global music cities professionals attended the 2nd edition of the Music Cities Awards

Ceremony last week (9 November). Held as a fully virtual event featuring 30 award nominees from countries spanning New Zealand to Canada and from South Africa to Denmark, the Ceremony comprised ten talks, one for each award category, with the award winner announced at the end of each discussion.

With the aim for the awards being to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world, Luke Jones, CEO of Music Cities Events, the awards producer, states “We’re delighted with the success of the second edition of the Music Cities Awards. We received over 120 applications from twenty-one countries and five continents, and each application demonstrated how versatile and powerful music can be.”

Mark Roach, Director of Auckland UNESCO City of Music, says “Auckland has always been an incredibly vibrant music city, blessed with not only amazing music creators, but talented and creative people across the entire music ecosystem. Our office serves as a whare that connects those people and organisations in music with our municipal partners to achieve positive outcomes for our community.”

“It’s an honour to be recognised for our work by international peers on a global stage,” says Roach, who was also a nominee in the Public Service Award for Leading Music Cities Advocate category.

“The pandemic has focussed the needs on grassroots music venues, youth participation, gender equality, indigenous creators, professional development and music heritage. I’m proud of what our office, and our industry and city partners have been able to accomplish in these areas over the last 12 months,” says Roach, citing projects such as Equaliser, Tautitiotito, Young Gig Makers and the Aotearoa Music Photography Award, and partner projects Sync-Posium, From The Pit, Young At Art and Our Venues as examples of the Auckland Music Strategy in action.

“This award is a recognition of Auckland’s global standing and underlines the city’s commitment to supporting our incredible creative industries”, says Pam Ford, Director of Investment & Industry for Auckland Unlimited, and co-chair of the music office’s Governance Group.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, a staunch supporter of the music office since day one, is thrilled that Auckland’s continues to strengthen music opportunities in the city.

“From indie, folk and brass bands to waiata aroha, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and Lorde, there’s no doubt music is a part of us. It goes right to Auckland’s roots, with waiata woven into our history and everyday culture,” he says.

“Supporting Auckland as a creative city and growing our music industry enriches city life, the cultural landscape and builds community identity and liveability for all Aucklanders.”

The 2021 Winners are based in four continents, eight countries and ten cities, and include music travel operators, music events, city districts, live music portals, city councils and more.

Full list of Awards and winners:

  1. Best Use of Music in Towns and Cities: Pueblos Blancos Music Festival (Spain)
  2. Best Initiative to Support Diversity & Inclusion in Music: Kronendal Music Academy (South Africa)
  3. Best Initiative To Directly Support Musicians: Musicians Fair Payment Policy, City of Hamilton - Tourism and Culture Division (Canada)
  4. Best Use Of Music To Drive Tourism: Bach by Bike (Germany)
  5. Best Use Of Music To Support Sustainability: Climate Fridays, Green Music Australia (Australia)
  6. Best Night Time Economy Initiative: Bristol Rules safety campaign by Bristol Nights, Bristol City Council (UK)
  7. Best Use Of Music In Real Estate: International Busking Day, Wembley Park (UK)
  8. Best Global Music Office: Auckland UNESCO City of Music | Tāmaki Makaurau UNESCO Pā Puoro (New Zealand)
  9. Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate: Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association (USA)
  10. Best Innovation to Support Musicians or Music in Cities: Curbside Concerts (Canada)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNESCO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 