Auckland Summer Film Festival ‘In The Shade’ Will Launch In January 2022

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 7:55 am
Press Release: In The Shade

The festival will open with the first New Zealand screening NIGHTMARE ALLEY, Oscar winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s (The Shape of Water) latest star packed outing

From January 19th - February 1st 2022, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will host IN THE SHADE, marking the first time the city will get a chance to attend a live international film festival since 2019.

Titles will include New Zealand premieres of 2022 awards buzz films and cinema sourced from the world's greatest international film festivals including Sundance, Cannes and Toronto showing on the big screen in Auckland for the first time.

With ideally timed evening screenings as a perfect addition after a day at the beach or a picnic in the sun, IN THE SHADE audiences will discover an oasis of cool cinema exclusively screening at the eclectically cool Hollywood in Avondale and the iconic Academy Cinemas in Auckland Central.

Along with opening night film NIGHTMARE ALLEY starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette it will also be the first time New Zealanders get to see films like the Academy Award nominees Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starrer THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE and legendary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s BENEDETTA.

Other films announced today include the critically acclaimed ANNETTE starring Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Cannes award winning film NITRAM, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB and Asghar Farhadi’s A HERO, MEMORIA with Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton and Kiwi film FIONA CLARKE: UNAFRAID.

IN THE SHADE will also include a brand new restoration of 1960s euro-thriller PURPLE NOON starring Alain Delon and the iconic 2000 Australian film CHOPPER, with Eric Bana in the titular role.

The festival is brought to Auckland by Dos Ojos, a collective of cinephiles that have joined forces to bring this big screen cinematic confection to film deprived Auckland audiences.

“Auckland is currently in the throes of a big screen drought, the like never seen in our moviegoing lifetimes. The cine-collective Dos Ojos was assembled to create a much needed big-screen care-package to quench audience’s insatiable hunger for the very best in cinema from around the world” said the collective.

IN THE SHADE is a languorous cinematic cocktail to be consumed as a cool evening respite from scorching summer days, answering the question of what do Auckland film goers do once the Christmas holidays are near end but the sweaty heat of summer persists.”

More titles are to be announced in the coming weeks.

