Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dunedin School Of Art SITE Exhibition Highlights Eclectic Variety

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin School of Art will be transformed into an art gallery for the annual SITE exhibition, which showcases an eclectic variety of works by final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts and postgraduate learners.

Opening on Friday 19 November, and running until Monday 22 November, SITE will feature works from eight art disciplines: ceramics, electronic arts, jewellery and metalsmithing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and textiles.

Because of Covid protocols, there will be no official public opening. Members of the public are welcome to view the exhibition, but visitor numbers will be limited.

"The pandemic has tested us in many ways," says Dr Bridie Lonie, Head of the Dunedin School of Art.

"The cohort of learners involved in SITE has had two lockdowns, each at significant moments in their studio pathways. Many turned to small projects, to more drawing, to more stitching, to smaller, more manageable components, then returned to the studio to flourish in our workshops.

"Our students represent all ages, so there is not simply a ‘Millennial’ picture here; instead, it’s a cross-generational display of the concerns of those confronting today’s world."

For SITE, the Dunedin School of Art school is transformed into a gallery and work is curated based on students’ choice of location for their work.

The exhibition fulfils two functions: public event and assessment.

"Before the public see the exhibition, each student has stood in front of their work before an assessment panel, with supporting documentation, and justified their work in a short oral presentation," Dr Lonie explains.

"Groups of assessors move through the school in the week before SITE, and their decisions are passed by an external moderator from an equivalent institution. The students then remove the documentation, catalogue labels are attached throughout the school, and the exhibition is opened to the public.

"For the graduate student, the exhibition represents the end of three years of undergraduate or one year of postgraduate study, with decisions and choices made that culminate in a small but representative set of works."

SITE:

Dunedin School of Art, Riego St, Dunedin

Friday 19 November, 5.30pm-7.30pm-

Saturday 20 November 10am-4pm

Monday 22 November 10am-4pm

-Note: Because of Covid protocols, there will be no official opening event. The exhibition is open to the public, with sales taking place. Sign-in, entry restrictions, mask wearing and social distancing required.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 