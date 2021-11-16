Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Charming World Of NZ-Made Animated Series Kiri And Lou Set To Expand

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: The Public Good

Internationally acclaimed NZ-made pre-school animation show Kiri and Lou, is expanding its universe this month with the release of a new season on TVNZ, a second album, the debut of their first original book and a new nappy range.

Scholastic has signed a 12 book deal for these dinosaur besties with the first book, Kiri and Lou - What Do They Like? in-stores now. The book encapsulates the mischief, adventure and love in the charming series from prehistoric Aotearoa. Written by the director and writer of the show Harry Sinclair, the story is a whole new original tale. 

Kiri and Lou Producer Fiona Copland commented: “Kiri and Lou’s successful foray into books and merchandising marks the show being more than just a TV series; it’s becoming a New Zealand brand. These loveable characters now interact with families around the world and it is exciting to see how we can meet the needs of our littlest (and biggest) fans in different ways.”

Writer and Director Harry Sinclair is “excited to see what we can create that is surprising and charming and doesn’t take itself too seriously, just like our characters”. 

Each new episode of Kiri and Lou brings a new original song by Sinclair and Kiwi music icon Don McGlashan (The Front Lawn), that speaks to different social and emotional connections. The second Kiri and Lou original album, Singalonglesongles is now available on all good music streaming services. 

Another partnership set to unfold in December is with environmentally sustainable cloth nappy company, Tuti, whose unique and vibrant brand is a perfect match for the happy friends, Kiri and Lou.

Loved by parents and children alike, the brand new season of Kiri and Lou is available on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ2.

The latest series features an all New Zealand cast including Liv Tennet as ‘Kiri’, Jemaine Clement as ‘Lou’, along with Rima Te Wiata, Jaquie Brown, Josh Thomson, Mark Wright and this season has special guests Anika Moa as ‘Shamalamalama Awhicketty Bongbong Badabling Bling Bling Bling Woggletoes Kaprootsky’ (‘Shama’ for short) and Marlon Williams as ‘Kahurangi’.

The multi award-winning series is financed by NZ On Air and BBC, and has been a huge success in the UK with over 21 million streams on BBC iPlayer alone. It is also broadcast in Canada, Australia, Sweden, Finland and South Africa as well as in parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Licensing partners have signed on in the UK, Australia and New Zealand to develop and distribute Kiri and Lou merchandise.

