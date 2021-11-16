Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christmas Concert Cancellations For The APO

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

As a result of Auckland’s continued COVID-19 response and the ongoing uncertainty around current alert levels the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) regrets to announce further cancellations to its 2021 concert schedule.

Stanley St presents: Celebrate Christmas

Fri 10 Dec, Holy Trinity Cathedral

Cancelled

Stanley St presents: Celebrate Christmas

Sat 11 Dec, Holy Trinity Cathedral

Cancelled

APO 4 Kids Christmas

Sun 12 Dec, Auckland Town Hall

Cancelled

APO 4 Kids Christmas

Sat 18 Dec, Bruce Mason Centre

Cancelled

APO Ticketing is communicating with all ticketholders impacted by these changes.

APO musicians and staff were holding out hope that the ever-popular annual festive concerts for the community and families with young children would be able to go ahead, but unfortunately this is not possible.

APO Chief Executive Barbara Glaser says: “We are really disappointed to have to cancel our remaining 2021 concerts. Our Christmas concerts have a special place in our hearts, and we know our audiences love them too. However, the health and well-being of our audiences and everyone at the APO is paramount as we navigate through this current outbreak. The Government is still working through the most appropriate ways for events to happen safely, and we won’t have clarity on this in time to align with our planning timelines, therefore unfortunately our only option is to cancel.

“We urge everyone to get vaccinated. It is the best way to ensure concerts and events can take place again and the arts can thrive. We also want to thank everyone for the continued support APO has received during these extremely challenging times and we look forward to a fresh start in 2022.”

During this lockdown period the APO will be sharing special Encore Livestream performances online, in place of the usual Live Thursday evening concerts.

For more info on these FREE online performances: apo.co.nz/livestream-info

The APO will continue to monitor Government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation and how this relates to future APO events and activities. If changes to events occur, APO will communicate with audiences, artists and stakeholders appropriately. Updates will also be posted on the APO website and the APO Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 