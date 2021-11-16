Christmas Concert Cancellations For The APO

As a result of Auckland’s continued COVID-19 response and the ongoing uncertainty around current alert levels the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) regrets to announce further cancellations to its 2021 concert schedule.

Stanley St presents: Celebrate Christmas Fri 10 Dec, Holy Trinity Cathedral Cancelled Stanley St presents: Celebrate Christmas Sat 11 Dec, Holy Trinity Cathedral Cancelled APO 4 Kids Christmas Sun 12 Dec, Auckland Town Hall Cancelled APO 4 Kids Christmas Sat 18 Dec, Bruce Mason Centre Cancelled

APO Ticketing is communicating with all ticketholders impacted by these changes.

APO musicians and staff were holding out hope that the ever-popular annual festive concerts for the community and families with young children would be able to go ahead, but unfortunately this is not possible.

APO Chief Executive Barbara Glaser says: “We are really disappointed to have to cancel our remaining 2021 concerts. Our Christmas concerts have a special place in our hearts, and we know our audiences love them too. However, the health and well-being of our audiences and everyone at the APO is paramount as we navigate through this current outbreak. The Government is still working through the most appropriate ways for events to happen safely, and we won’t have clarity on this in time to align with our planning timelines, therefore unfortunately our only option is to cancel.

“We urge everyone to get vaccinated. It is the best way to ensure concerts and events can take place again and the arts can thrive. We also want to thank everyone for the continued support APO has received during these extremely challenging times and we look forward to a fresh start in 2022.”

During this lockdown period the APO will be sharing special Encore Livestream performances online, in place of the usual Live Thursday evening concerts.

For more info on these FREE online performances: apo.co.nz/livestream-info

The APO will continue to monitor Government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation and how this relates to future APO events and activities. If changes to events occur, APO will communicate with audiences, artists and stakeholders appropriately. Updates will also be posted on the APO website and the APO Facebook page.

