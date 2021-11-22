Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Santa Express Is Coming To Your Home

Monday, 22 November 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: Santa Express

New Zealand’s First Virtual Santa shall Deliver Christmas Magic to Kiwi Kids

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why – Santa Claus is coming to… your home.

As we quickly approach the festive season, there is uncertainty as to the level of the Covid Protection Framework that we will be in. This year for many of us our Christmas plans have changed. Do not despair, Santa Claus is still coming to your home.

Santa Express has launched virtual (live video) calls with Santa so families can still experience the magic of Christmas. Whether the malls are shut or you don’t enjoy waiting in line, don’t worry Santa can beam into your home on a virtual call with your entire family.

That’s right! This year you won’t have to leave the comfort and safety of your own home or endure the busy malls to meet Santa. Santa Express understands that for some families it can be difficult to get to a mall, especially during uncertain times, and that is why we have made it easier for your children to fulfil their dream of meeting Santa.

Chantel Dicks, Santa Express’ Head Elf, says: “We want to do our part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but still bring the joy and magic to families across New Zealand, so we came up with the idea of a virtual Santa - Santa Express.

Santa Express takes away waiting times, so you no longer have to stand in line at the mall. Simply book online to reserve a time that suits the family and get a personalised experience with Santa.”

Santa’s elves have built Santa a Grotto and will provide Santa with all the details you provide about your children at the time you book. Santa will spend up to 10 minutes talking with your children telling stories, discussing their interests, their Christmas wish list, and of course a gentle reminder to be kind. Your children can ask Santa questions and show off their Christmas crafts.

Santa Express also offers personalised letters from Santa which are available to order now. Virtual Santa calls will run from 19th December to 24th December and offer families an intimate and festive experience.

The sessions will be booked on a first in first serve basis so book now to avoid missing out: www.santaexpress.co.nz.
 

