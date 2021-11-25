Finalists Announced In The 2021 New Zealand Television Awards

The New Zealand Television Awards are delighted to announce the 2021 finalists, with a total of 117 nominations from more than 530 entries across 37 judged categories.

Of this year’s finalists, content screened on TVNZ 1 received a total of 28 nods, followed by content on Three with 26 nominations, TVNZ 2 with 18, Māori Television with nine, Prime with four, Sky with three, and Choice TV with one. Nominations for programmes whose primary platform is a digital or streaming service increased in 2021. Digital platforms represented among this year’s finalists include Neon, TVNZ OnDemand, RNZ, Netflix, Stuff, YouTube, The Coconet TV and The Spinoff.

In the news and current affairs categories, 2020 Best News Coverage winner Newshub is up for five nominations this year, including two nods for Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs (Tova O’Brien and Patrick Gower), Reporter of the Year (Michael Morrah, winner of the category last year) and dual nominations in the Best News Coverage category. The Hui, produced by Great Southern Television for Three, is a finalist in four categories including Best Current Affairs Programme, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme and host Mihingarangi Forbes is nominated for both Reporter of the Year and Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs, the category she won last year. TVNZ has three nominations in the news and current affairs categories including Best Current Affairs Programme (Seven Sharp) and two nods in Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs (Jack Tame and Simon Dallow). Stuff Circuit also has three nominations including Reporter of the Year (Paula Penfold), Best Editing: Documentary/Factual (Toby Longbottom) and Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual (Phil Johnson). Māori Television’s Te Ao with Moana received two nominations including Best Current Affairs Programme and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme.

Also nominated for Te Māngai Paho Best Māori programme are Great Southern Television’s RNZ documentary NZ Wars: Stories of Tainui, as well as the fourth series of 2019 category winner The Casketeers.

In the drama categories, Warner Bros NZ’s Black Hands, the TVNZ primetime series chronicling the Bain family murders and adapted from the Stuff podcast of the same name, leads the nominations with a total of 10 nods including NZ On Air Best Drama Series, Screen Auckland Best Director Drama (David Stubbs), Best Actor (Joel Tobeck), Best Editing: Drama (Allanah Bazzard), Best Contribution to a Soundtrack (Ben Sinclair, Matt Stutter, Ray Beentjes, Steve Finnigan), Images & Sound Best Original Score (Karl Steven), Best Postproduction Design (Alana Cotton), Best Production Design (Nick Williams), Best Make-Up Design (Gabrielle Jones) and Best Script: Drama (Gavin Strawhan).

The Gulf, produced by Lippy Pictures and Screentime New Zealand along with Letterbox Filmproduktion (Germany), receives six nominations. The crime drama series aired on Three in New Zealand and is a finalist in: NZ On Air Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress (Alison Bruce), Best Production Design (Miro Harré), and double nods in both Best Editing: Drama (Eric de Beus and Gretchen Peterson) as well as in Best Cinematography: Drama (Dave Cameron NZCS, ACS and Rewa Harré).

Rounding out the NZ On Air Best Drama Series category are Creamerie and Rūrangi which are each up for four awards in total, while Vegas, Westside, The New Legends of Monkey and Mystic received multiple nominations in the performance and craft areas.

Winner of the 2020 NZ On Air Best Pasifika category Tikilounge Productions is nominated again in 2021 with two finalists in the category: Teine Sa: The Ancient Ones which screened on Prime and The Coconet TV, and the RNZ documentary Untold Pacific History. Also nominated in the category is Kingston Productions’ Brutal Lives – Mo’ui Faingata’a for The Coconet TV, and Loimata: The Sweetest Tears, a feature documentary commissioned by Māori Television, which is also a finalist in NZ On Air Best Documentary and Best Director: Documentary (Anna Marbrook).

More than 20 years after the original Popstars series aired in Aotearoa, the series returned to TVNZ 2 in 2021 and is nominated for Best Original Reality Series alongside Workparty’s Taranaki Hard and series 2 of Warner Bros NZ’s David Lomas Investigates, both for Three. Pango Productions has two finalists in the Best Format Reality Series: National Treasures for TVNZ 1 and Match Fit for Three. Great Southern Television’s The Apprentice Aotearoa (TVNZ 1) is also nominated in the category.

New Zealand Television Awards owners and producers Justine McKay and Andy Dowding of janda Productions say: “This year’s finalists are not just representative of the excellence within Aotearoa’s television industry but also reflect the diversity of content and voices available to New Zealand viewers. We’d like to thank our event partners for their support of the Awards and look forward to coming together in the new year to celebrate the sector’s achievements.”

Finalists in the publicly voted Television Personality of the Year category and the 2021 Television Legend will be announced in the new year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards gala has been postponed and winners will be announced on Tuesday 1 March, 2022 at a red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will once again be hosted by actor-writer-comedian Thomas Sainsbury.

The 2021 New Zealand Television Awards finalists are:



NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Black Hands

Philippa Rennie, Robin Scholes, Tina Archibald

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Rūrangi

Craig Gainsborough, Max Currie, Cole Meyers, Melissa Nickerson, Tweedie Waititi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Creamerie

Bronwynn Bakker

Kevin & Co + Flat 3 (TVNZ 2)

The Gulf - Season 2

Paula Boock, Philly de Lacey, Christian Friedrichs, Katrin Goetter, Henning Kamm, Donna Malane

The Gulf Productions (Three)



Best Factual Series

Home, Land and Sea

Nicola Smith

Jack Media (Māori Television)

Origins

Peter Bell, Tash Christie, Meg Douglas, Megan Tucker

Scottie Douglas Productions / Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Fight for the Wild

Peter Young, Tracy Roe, Dave Hansford

Fisheye Films (RNZ)



NZ On Air Best Documentary

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr. Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

Six Angry Women

Megan Jones, Jill Soper, Sam Blackley

Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)

Heaven and Hell - The Centrepoint Story

Philippa Rennie, Natalie Malcon

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Best Original Reality Series

Popstars

Philly de Lacey, Tina McLaren, Jonathan Dowling, Tony Manson, Simon Fleming

Screentime New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Taranaki Hard

Charlotte Hobson, Ian Hart, Justin Hawkes

Workparty Ltd (Three)

David Lomas Investigates – Series 2

David Lomas

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (Three)



Best Format Reality Series

National Treasures - Series 1

Bailey Mackey, Kimberley Hurley

Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)

Match Fit - Series 1

Bailey Mackey, Aaron Dolbel

Pango Productions (Three)

The Apprentice Aotearoa

Jon Wild, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)



Best Current Affairs Programme

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

Te Ao with Moana

Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson, Moana Maniapoto, Colin McRae

Māori Television (Māori Television)

Seven Sharp

Paul Moor

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Mystic

Richard Fletcher, Simon Crawford-Collins

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television (TVNZ 2)

The New Legends of Monkey

Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Robin Scholes, Peter Andrikidis

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & Television (Netflix)

Kiri and Lou

Fiona Copland

Stretchy Ltd (TVNZ 2)



Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme

Te Ao with Moana

Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson, Moana Maniapoto, Colin McRae

Māori Television (Māori Television)

The Casketeers - Series 4

Mahanga Pihama, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

NZ Wars: Stories of Tainui

Mahanga Pihama, Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather,

Aotearoa Media Collective and Great Southern Television Limited (RNZ)

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Lillian Hanley, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)



Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme

Te Rongo Toa

Amanda Jones, Mana Epiha

Faultline Films (Māori Television)

Waka Huia

Whatanui Flavell, Meg Douglas

Scottie Douglas Productions (TVNZ 1)

Rage Against the Rangatahi MMXX

Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe

Te Noni Ltd (Māori Television)



NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Teine Sa: The Ancient One

Lisa Taouma, Maria Tanner, Karin Williams

Tikilounge Productions (Prime, Neon, The Coconet TV)

Untold Pacific History

Lisa Taouma

Tikilounge Productions (RNZ)

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr. Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

Brutal Lives - Mo'ui Faingata'a

Sandra Kailahi

Kingston Productions Ltd (The Coconet TV)



Best News Coverage

Newshub Leaders Debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins | Decision 2020

Todd Symons, Sarah Bristow, Darryn Fouhy, Maryanne Ahern, Zac Fleming

Discovery (Three)

COVID-19 Testing - Michael Morrah

Angus Gillies, Kim Hurring

Discovery (Three)

1 News - NZ Election 2020

Jessica Mutch McKay

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Best Sports Programme

Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends – Series 2

Amber Easby, Natalie Wilson, Duncan Greive, Scotty Stevenson, Madeleine Chapman, Eddy Fifield

Hex Work Productions (The Spinoff)

Reforging the Steelers

Ra Pomare

RugbyPass, Sky Sport (Sky)

All Access: Aaron Smith

Paora Ratahi, Mark Malaki-Williams, Jack Mugford, Ross Karl

Sky Sport (Sky)



Best Live Event Coverage

Auckland Dawn Service 2021

Sean Murphy, Wayne Leonard

Māori Television

Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson

Discovery (Three)

36th America’s Cup Match Day 7

Leon Sefton

America’s Cup Events (Am. Cup website/YouTube)



Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Wellington Paranormal - Season 3

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd. (TVNZ 2)

Educators - Series 2

Rachel Jean, Kelly Martin, Andrew Szusterman, Sally Campbell

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ OnDemand)

Talkback

Mike Minogue, Jason Hoyte, Alexander Borgers

All Talk Productions and Righto Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)



Best Director Documentary / Factual

Anna Marbrook

Loimata: The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

Irene Chapple

The Eruption: Stories of Survival

Pencil Productions (Three)

Natalie Malcon & Thomas Robins

Heaven and Hell - The Centrepoint Story

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Screen Auckland Best Director Drama

David Stubbs

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Peter Salmon

INSiDE

Luminous Beast (Prime, Neon)

Roseanne Liang

Creamerie

Kevin & Co + Flat 3 (TVNZ 2)

Max Currie

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)



Best Actress

Antonia Prebble

Westside - Series 6

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Rima Te Wiata

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Grace Palmer

Good Grief

Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions Ltd (TVNZ OnDemand)



Best Supporting Actress

Alison Bruce

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Kura Forrester

Educators - Series 2

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ OnDemand)

Sophie Hambleton

Westside - Series 6

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Best Actor

Elz Carrad

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Eds Eramiha

Vegas

Greenstone TV / 10,000 Co and Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)

Joel Tobeck

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Best Supporting Actor

Rick Donald

Educators - Series 2

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ OnDemand)

Arlo Green

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Dahnu Graham

Vegas

Greenstone TV / 10,000 Co and Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)



Reporter of the Year

Mihingarangi Forbes

The Hui

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

Michael Morrah

Newshub (Three)

Paula Penfold

Stuff Circuit (Stuff)



Best Presenter Entertainment

Anika Moa

Anika Moa Reunited

Rogue Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)

James McOnie

The Crowd Goes Wild

Sky Sport (Prime)

Hayley Sproull

Have You Been Paying Attention?

TVNZ (TVNZ 2)



Best Presenter News and Current Affairs

Jack Tame

Q & A with Jack Tame

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

Tova O'Brien

Newshub Nation

Discovery (Three)

Patrick Gower

Newshub

Discovery (Three)

Simon Dallow

1 News

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

Mihingarangi Forbes

The Hui

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)



Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Bryan Shaw

Origins

Scottie Douglas Productions / Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Toby Longbottom

Deleted

Stuff Circuit (Stuff)

Simon Coldrick

Six Angry Women

Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)



Best Editing: Drama

Allanah Bazzard

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Eric de Beus

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Gretchen Peterson

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)



Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Mike Single

Colours of China

Making Movies (Choice TV)

Peter Young

Fight for the Wild

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

Phil Johnson

Emma

Stuff Circuit (Stuff)



Best Director: Multi Camera

Matt Barrett

Battle of Jacks Ridge

Sky Sport (Sky)

Wayne Leonard

36th America’s Cup Match

America’s Cup Events (Am. Cup website/YouTube)

Nigel Carpenter

Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

Discovery (Three)



Best Cinematography: Drama

Marty Smith

Creamerie

Kevin & Co + Flat 3 (TVNZ 2)

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Rewa Harré

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Dave Cameron

Mystic

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television (TVNZ 2)



Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan

The Sounds

South Pacific Pictures / Shaftesbury (Neon)

Ben Sinclair, Matt Stutter, Ray Beentjes, Steve Finnigan

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Brendon Morrow, Greg Junovich, Jordan Smith, Gareth Van Niekerk

Six Angry Women

Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)



Images & Sound Best Original Score

Rhian Sheehan

The Sounds

South Pacific Pictures / Shaftesbury (Neon)

Tom McLeod

Fight for the Wild

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

Karl Steven

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Best Postproduction Design

Paul Lear

Vegas

Greenstone TV / 10,000 Co and Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)

Alana Cotton

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Aaron Clarke & Carl Budden

Heaven and Hell - The Centrepoint Story

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Best Production Design

Nick Williams

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Adam Wheatley

Wellington Paranormal - Season 3

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Miro Harré

The Gulf - Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Brett Schwieters & Riria Lee

Vegas

Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company & Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)



Best Costume Design

Te Ura Taripo-Hoskins

Vegas

Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company & Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)

Tania Klouwens

Westside - Series 6

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Liz McGregor

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & Television (Netflix)



Best Makeup Design

Susie Glass

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & Television (Netflix)

Gabrielle Jones

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Kevin Dufty

Westside - Series 6

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Best Script: Comedy

Shoshana McCallum and Roseanne Liang

Creamerie

Kevin & Co + Flat 3 (TVNZ 2)

Jemaine Clement

Wellington Paranormal - Ep302 “Te Maero”

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Melanie Bracewell

Wellington Paranormal - Ep 306 “Fatberg”

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Script: Drama

Gavin Strawhan

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Riwia Brown and Kathryn Burnett

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Shoshana McCallum

INSiDE

Luminous Beast (Prime, Neon)

