Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival 2022: Feb 18-27

TEEKS, Ballet Noir, Haus of YOLO, Reb Fountain, Muroki, Soundtracks from Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, Sunset Symphony...

Some of the biggest and boldest shows to ever hit Hamilton - all happening next year at the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival 2022: Feb 18-27.

With the magical Hamilton Gardens as it’s primary venue, HGAF is an arts festival with a difference. Our 100% Aotearoa programme showcases the best of Waikato’s performing artists alongside some of the most compelling performers and shows from across the country.

According to Festival Director Geoff Turkington, the programme touches on themes of a celebration of life, humour, humanity and what makes being Kiwi so special.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Featuring everything from classical music to drag, ballet to theatre, comedy to children’s shows, our 2022 festival programme is positively brimming with world class arts experiences.

Join a star studded band of Kiwi music icons as they rock’n roll through the The Soundtracks from Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs. Performed live in concert - starring Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora, Milan Borich and Booga Beazley, backed by the phenomenal Big Band Royale.

Haus of YOLO is a party of a show, jam-packed with extraordinary circus skills and sewing chaos. Truly a feast for the senses, this multidisciplinary show from The Dust Palace (PULP, Top of the Heap) explores the modern middle class slavery of fast fashion.

Theatre lovers are spoiled for choice with five solo theatrical works exploring a diverse range of topics including conservation, the joys of reading, satire, and Aotearoa history.

Our musical program showcases a diverse mix of musical stylings including flamenco, soul, folk, percussion and classical.

Experience Northland soul sensation TEEKS’ life affirming live show with support from rising Raglan star Muroki.

Also on the Rhododendron Lawn - the spellbinding Reb Fountain will premiere her highly anticipated new album Iris alongside fan favourites from her Taite Prize winning self-titled album, and The Auckland Jazz Orchestra team up with the fabulous Caitlin Smith for a night of big band jazz!

Lovers of poetry and music can join some of the country’s best and brightest songwriters, including Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia and Julia Deans as they perform original music inspired by the poems of iconic writer Katherine Mansfield. Mansfield in Her Own Words: Unplugged is an intimate coupling of poetry and music taking place in the charming Mansfield Garden.

There’ll also be world-class homegrown ballet! Contemporary but elegant, Ballet Noir is ballet seen through the stylish, cryptic lens of film noir.

Head to hgaf.co.nz to check out the full Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival 2022 programme. Early bird discounts are available on most ticketed events until Christmas eve.

COMMUNITY FOCUSSED & FREE!

With community at its core, HGAF has a strong focus on free shows that provide local artists a platform to showcase their mahi, and audiences the chance to engage with emerging artists and musicians. The 2022 programme features the most extensive free and live programme seen in many years ensuring that the festival is accessible to everyone.

The Grassroots Trust Festival Hub is at the heart of the action right in the centre of Hamilton Gardens, with free and live entertainment celebrating local artists and musicians starting at 5pm every night. Surrounded by food trucks and a bar, this is the place to chill and take in the festival vibes regardless of whether you are there to see a show or not.

This Is Kiwi - Indigo Festival is a mini festival within a festival - a celebration of just how lucky we are to live in Aotearoa. This special free event brings together the many diverse cultural groups that make up our beautiful community, with over 20 different performances happening across different gardens.

Nothing says summer in Kirikiriroa quite like the city’s most beloved free event, Sunset Symphony. For over 10 years, Sunset Symphony has brought Hamilton together to celebrate the best things in life… glorious orchestral music, whanau, friends, food and fireworks! All against the stunning backdrop of a Rhododendron Lawn sunset.

HGAF’22 also extends beyond the Hamilton Gardens and into the CBD with free events centered around live music, discussion and live art taking place at Victoria on the River across two Saturdays (Feb 19 & 26).

Head to our website to learn more about our always evolving programme of free and live events.

The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival is made possible by our generous funders:

Hamilton City Council, WEL Energy Trust, Grassroots Festival Trust, Trust Waikato, Perry Foundation, Hamilton Gardens, King St Advertising, ACLX, University of Waikato, Harkness Henry, Ministry Culture & Heritage, Longveld, Norah Howell Charitable Trust, CBD Association, Waikato Times, The Hits, Go Media, Cleland Hancox and Friends of Hamilton Gardens.

© Scoop Media

