Alisa Xayalith Releases Single And Video ‘High Fidelity’

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 7:52 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Having affirmed her place on the indie-pop scene as the frontwoman for one of New Zealand’s most successful musical exports, The Naked And Famous, Alisa Xayalith today boldly steps out on her own with the release of her debut single ‘High Fidelity’.

Listen to ‘High FidelityHERE / HERE

A dreamy and lush track that’ll have you hooked by the first chorus, ‘ High Fidelity’ was co-written with Sophie Hintze and Doug Schadt and produced by Schadt, Tyler Spry and NZ-born, US-based producer Simon Oscroft (formerly of Midnight Youth), ‘High Fidelity’ is a taste of what’s to come in 2022 from LA-based Alisa, as she steps into the spotlight as a solo artist. It is the first track from her upcoming EP, which she aptly describes as “dreamy, moody and romantic, through a colouful vintage lens. I wanted to create a world I could escape in and reflect how I want to be seen.”

“This project has given me permission to explore and write love songs the way I’ve always wanted to. So I felt it was fitting to release ‘High Fidelity’ first,” says Alisa.

The video for ‘High Fidelity’ was shot on 16mm film in the small Californian town of Lone Pine, which is famously known for its history of filming western cowboy movies, making for the perfect backdrop. “There’s a sense of elation and freedom in this music video that captures the essence of feeling in love again.”

Watch the ‘High Fidelity’ video HERE

Alisa explains that ‘High Fidelity’ came together over various Zoom sessions from her home studio in Los Angeles in the midst of lockdown. “I spent hours learning how to vocal produce my own vocal, learning how to use Logic and create my own demos. I guess the pandemic pushed me to become as self-sufficient as possible in the studio. I’m still a work in progress but I’m proud of the ground I”ve laid for myself so far.”

Music has always been Alisa’s escape. Seeking it out through school choirs, vocal groups, musical theatre – then, at 13, learning to play the guitar, and write her own songs. The decision to pursue it as a career came when she returned to New Zealand after a year overseas. She enrolled in music school, which is where The Naked and Famous’ story began.

Now, with a desire to explore her own musical identity, Alisa has allowed herself to “dream of a world I want to live in instead of living in someone else’s world because that’s what music’s been for me.”

