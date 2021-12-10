Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Campaign Promotes Reading For Pure Fun This Summer

Friday, 10 December 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Read NZ

A new online campaign launching today will encourage Kiwis to pick up a book and share their reading this summer.

NZ Summer of Reading is a call to share and promote reading for relaxation and pure fun.

Summer is a period when many of us have a little more relaxation time. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura wants to remind everyone of the pleasures of a good book and the wider benefits of reading.

The light-hearted campaign will consist of a series of short clips, book and token giveaways, and ideas shared on social media with the hashtag #NZSummerOfReading.

Also on offer will be reading lists, fun quizzes and a NZ Summer of Reading bingo challenge. All resources, including the printable bingo sheet and social media images are publicly available for download.

NZ Summer of Reading will complement the organisation’s annual children’s online reading challenge, launching on Monday, December 13.

2018 research showed the numbers of Kiwis reading for pleasure had dropped. Those who had not read a book said a lack of time was their reason for not reading more, although finding a book that interested them was also a significant barrier.

Read NZ Te Pou Muramura CEO Juliet Blyth says that summer is an excellent time to get back into reading after a break, and will share her ‘Juliet’s Top Tips’ on social media through the season.

“We want to invite everyone to enjoy a book this summer and share what they’re reading with us.

“We’re looking forward to taking part too, and spreading the message that summer reading is relaxing and rewarding. Holidays are better with books!”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Read NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 