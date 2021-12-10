New Campaign Promotes Reading For Pure Fun This Summer

A new online campaign launching today will encourage Kiwis to pick up a book and share their reading this summer.

NZ Summer of Reading is a call to share and promote reading for relaxation and pure fun.

Summer is a period when many of us have a little more relaxation time. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura wants to remind everyone of the pleasures of a good book and the wider benefits of reading.

The light-hearted campaign will consist of a series of short clips, book and token giveaways, and ideas shared on social media with the hashtag #NZSummerOfReading.

Also on offer will be reading lists, fun quizzes and a NZ Summer of Reading bingo challenge. All resources, including the printable bingo sheet and social media images are publicly available for download.

NZ Summer of Reading will complement the organisation’s annual children’s online reading challenge, launching on Monday, December 13.

2018 research showed the numbers of Kiwis reading for pleasure had dropped. Those who had not read a book said a lack of time was their reason for not reading more, although finding a book that interested them was also a significant barrier.

Read NZ Te Pou Muramura CEO Juliet Blyth says that summer is an excellent time to get back into reading after a break, and will share her ‘Juliet’s Top Tips’ on social media through the season.

“We want to invite everyone to enjoy a book this summer and share what they’re reading with us.

“We’re looking forward to taking part too, and spreading the message that summer reading is relaxing and rewarding. Holidays are better with books!”

