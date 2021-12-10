Announcing The Aotearoa Music Producer Series (AMPS) International Online Events

In the lead up the Aotearoa Music Awards and in advance of the regional workshops taking place in April 2022, AMPS will be presenting a series of 90-minute online workshops at 10am from the 14th to the 16th of December. These will each feature an international producer, including a discussion of their career, a break-down of one of their multitrack recordings and a chance to ask questions about all aspects of production.

December 13th at 10 am David Wrench

Staring his career as an artist and musician, Wrench is now a highly in in-demand mix engineer for a wide range of artists including: David Byrne, Frank Ocean, Goldfrapp, The xx, FKA Twigs, Arlo Parks, Sampha, Hot Chip, Jungle, Glass Animals, White Lies, Bloc Party and Caribou. He’s mixed two Mercury Prize winning albums, won several Music Producers Guild (U.K.) awards along with receiving multiple Grammy and Brit Award nominations.

December 14th at 10am Romesh Dodangoda

An expert in the rock/metal genre he’s worked with a host of artists including Motörhead, Bring Me the Horizon, Funeral for a Friend, Twin Atlantic, Bullet for My Valentine, Lower Than Atlantis, The Ghost Inside and Monuments. Dodangoda started his career working with up-and-coming Welsh rock artists including The Blackout, Attack! Attack! and Kids in Glass Houses. His recent work includes a Grammy nomination for Bring Me the Horizon’s number one album “Amo”.

December 15th at 10am Sylvia Massy

Renowned for her production and engineering work with artists such as Tool, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, System Of A Down, Tom Petty, Prince, Smashing Pumpkins, The Melvins, R.E.M. and Johnny Cash. In the late 1980’s Massy became engineer at Larrabee Sound in Los Angeles engineering for Prince, Paula Abdul, Seal and Aerosmith, before moving on to work with producer Rick Rubin. She is now one of the foremost educators in the recording industry.

Sylvia Massy

David Wrench

Romesh Dodangoda

© Scoop Media

