Pin-ups Nationwide To Compete For The Crown At Miss Pinup New Zealand 10th Anniversary Pageant

Vintage enthusiasts from all over New Zealand will come to The Very Vintage Day Out, 11 & 12 February 2022 at Auckland’s Kumeu Showgrounds. This will be the show’s second year in Kumeu.

The Very Vintage Day Out is hosted annually in Auckland celebrating a by-gone era. Miss Pinup New Zealand Pageant is a major part of the event, along with car shows, live music, vintage product sellers, competitions and more.

2022 sees the 10th Anniversary addition of the show and pageant, where 10 New Zealand vintage enthusiasts made it through to the finals of Miss Pinup New Zealand and will compete live on stage for the crown. Miss Pinup New Zealand opens the stage at 10am, includes daywear, beach wear, talent, and evening wear categories, followed by the prize-giving at 3pm.

Our finalists hail from all corners or Aotearoa, some using stage names and bringing their unique perspectives on vintage style, with a strong South Island presence, listed below in no particular order:

Kaye Clyne – Christchurch

Sally-Anne Harris aka “Miss Lilith Fang” – Christchurch

Francesca “Cheska” Pasco aka “Miss Retro Rebel”- Christchurch

Courtney McClintock aka “Miss Rosie Orion” – Auckland (West)

Jessy Ridley aka “Ms Jessy Junebug” – Raglan

Renee McKeany, aka Ms Tilly Divine – Hamilton

Kerry-Lee Charlton aka “Miss Katie Cupcake” – Dunedin

Sarah Bauer aka “Grace Velocette” – Waipawa, Hawkes Bay

Jasmine Aitken aka “Miss Jazzylicious” – Ashburton

Shona Sharp aka “Miss Candyfloss” – Tauranga

© Scoop Media

