Greenstone Entertainment Regrettably Announces Cancellation Of 2022 Summer Concert Tour

With much regret and after 12 consecutive years, we must announce today that we are not going to be able to run our annual Summer Concert Tour in 2022.

We have been working hard behind the scenes and had confirmed a fabulous international line-up for 2022 some time ago. Covid restrictions lead us to delay our announcement, as we didn’t feel it was appropriate to go on sale without knowing where we would be with the restrictions around the border, MIQ, lockdown levels and subsequently the traffic light system.

The Summer Concert Tour had previously been postponed from the usual January dates to March dates for 2022. During 2021 our extensive work to develop a bespoke MIQ solution was unfortunately not successful. We had anticipated that by March (given what was happening around the rest of the world) that we could expect some form of home quarantine to be available, which would have been acceptable to the artists.

Given this situation, Greenstone Entertainment is unable to run the 2022 Tour. We understand that our loyal customers will be disappointed and we value your support. We always strive to deliver outstanding quality events, and great live music but unfortunately this year that was simply not going to be possible.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says: ‘There has been huge anticipation and enthusiasm from fans to find out more about our 2022 tour, and we’re saddened to have to make today’s announcement. With the current border restrictions, and the uncertainty surrounding the new Omicron variant, our international artists are not willing to spend 10 days in a managed quarantine facility.

We recognize the importance of the Summer Concert Tour to the regions in which it visits, with over 50,000 people attending the 3 shows annually. Not only from the millions of dollars of economic benefit it generates each year, but also the hundreds of local staff and suppliers that we’re able to engage and support, and the many local groups and charities who rely on this event for fundraising. With the current border restrictions in place for international tourists, this year would have been more important than ever for driving domestic tourism to the regions.’

Thank you for your support and patience during these trying times, and we look forward to rocking again with you in 2023.

SUMMER CONCERT TOUR 2023 DATES

Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre – Saturday February 4th 2023 (Waitangi Weekend)

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways - Sunday February 5th 2023 (Waitangi Weekend)

Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery – Saturday February 11th 2023

