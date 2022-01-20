Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hitech Confirm Marcus Armstrong For The 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: Shanahan Group Limited

Race winner Marcus Armstrong will join Hitech in this year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship, pairing up with Red Bull junior Juri Vips in the team’s third season in the Formula One feeder series.

New Zealander Armstrong won the Italian Formula 4 title in his first full season of single-seater racing in 2017, as well as taking second in ADAC F4 in the same year. The racer soon acclaimed Ferrari Young Driver status in 2017, finishing fifth in the FIA F3 European Championship in 2018 and second in the newly-created FIA F3 the following year.

The rapid Kiwi stepped up to Formula 2 in 2020, scoring two podiums in his maiden year, and two podiums and a win in the 2021 campaign. The 21-year-old went on to take part in all three days of post-season testing in Abu Dhabi last December with Hitech, making the switch full-time with the team for 2022.

Commenting on joining Hitech, Marcus added:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Hitech this season in Formula 2. Team Principal Oliver Oakes brought me to Europe a few years back and I saw Hitech in the early days. Since then, it’s transformed into one of the powerhouses of Formula 2 and 3. I’m looking forward to be working with a successful group of people and giving it everything I’ve got in my new Hitech team this year.”

