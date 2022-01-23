Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2022 NZ Masters Games Cancelled Due To Nationwide ‘Red’ Status

Sunday, 23 January 2022, 3:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Masters Games

 It is with extreme regret that the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games confirmed today the cancellation of the event on 5-13 February 2022 due to the nationwide change in traffic light status to Red.

 Under new safety protocols announced last month, the annual event – which alternate between Dunedin and Whanganui on a biennial basis – could only be held under an Orange or Green traffic light setting for the region. Today’s government announcement that the country is moving to Red means the event has had to be cancelled.

 “We’re deeply disappointed that the Games can no longer go ahead as planned, but our number one priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our participants, staff and volunteers,” says Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

 “So much work has gone into the planning of what we had hoped would be our best Games yet and we’d like to thank all our sporting partners, sponsors, ambassadors and supporters who have helped create this special event.”

 Mrs Kestila says all entry fees will be automatically refunded (less a $20 administration fee) as per the event’s cancellation policy. This will be done as quickly as possible, but due to the number of entries, will take a little time.

 “We know many of our entrants will be feeling saddened by the news. The New Zealand Masters Games is a popular event that brings friends and family together to compete and have fun.

 “We’ll all miss the buzz the event brings into Dunedin with the thousands of competitors and supporters travelling into the city to take part. But unfortunately, this is the challenging reality of living with COVID-19.”  

