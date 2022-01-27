Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Queenstown To Host Six WHITE FERNS Fixtures Against India

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will host six international women’s cricket fixtures at John Davies Oval in February.

The WHITE FERNS will take on India in a short-form series featuring one T20 and five one-day internationals.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult said it’s a great opportunity to showcase Queenstown’s capacity to host international fixtures.

“Playing six matches at John Davies Oval gives us the opportunity to showcase Queenstown and our capacity to host international fixtures. It’s also great for our emerging cricket community to see the talented WHITE FERNS battle one of the best sides in the world.”

“We’re grateful to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for their attention to detail in preparing a meticulous safety plan that allows for the series to continue and for choosing Queenstown as the host venue.”

John Davies Oval was originally meant to host two games, but will now host six games as NZC has decided to implement their contingency plan to mitigate the risk of an Omicron outbreak compromising upcoming fixtures.

The matches will be broadcast on Spark Sport and the T20 will be live on TV1. More information on tickets and crowds to come.

